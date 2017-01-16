The folks at Ping revealed the tech under the hood of the i200 irons, spotted recently in the bags of staffers Lee Westwood and Ted Purdy. Engineered for aspiring blade players, the 431-stainless steel face is 30 percent thinner than the i iron it replaces, for greater flex—and power—at impact. There’s also twice as much elastomer behind the slim face to soften feel. Swapping steel for the shock-absorbing elastomer saves 10 grams (compared to the i model), which gets redistributed to the toe and hosel, boosting MOI by seven percent.

"It’s a shot-maker’s iron by design, but it will fit a lot of golfers because it’s so easy to play," said John A. Solheim, Ping's chairman and CEO. "This iron will exceed their expectations in every way, especially the feel."

In addition, the soles have more bounce than before (1° more in the 3- to 8-irons, 0.5° more in the 9 to PW) and combine with a “slippery” hydropearl finish on the sole to limit turf resistance through impact. The i200 comes stock with the company’s AWT 2.0 steel or CFS graphite shafts, while KBS Tour, Dynamic Gold, N.S. Pro Modus3 105, XP 95, and Project X shafts are offered at no upcharge. Available today for pre-order at Ping retailers. $1,000, steel; $1,100, graphite.