First spotted on the PGA Tour at the Shriners Open last November, the Ping Glide 2.0 wedge is set for its coming out party.

The retooled design should help players hit low spinners like the Tour pros. Advancements in manufacturing processes led to more tightly spaced grooves with a sharper edge radius and relaxed sidewall angles. The 54°, 56°, 58° and 60° lofts have two more grooves than before and the 50° and 52° have one. The result? More friction between the ball and face generates added spin and lower trajectory. Player (and robot) tests conducted by Ping revealed full shots spin 500 rpm more, with 30 percent improvement in spin consistency, while pitch shots spin up to 1,000 rpm more.

"The new Glide 2.0 wedges represent a major breakthrough in performance for a number of reasons, but it's the new grooves that are most exciting," said Ping's CEO and Chairman John A. Solheim "The players have been very pleased with the increase in spin rates, overall trajectory control, including lower ball flights, and the consistency of the carry distances. Around the greens, they're impressed with the turf interaction and how the ball is reacting off the face to give them the precision they need to hit it closer." According to Solheim, many of the company's staff players, including Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen, have switched to the new model.

The 431 stainless steel heads come with Ping's AWT 2.0 steel or CFS graphite shafts in four grinds: wide (WS), standard (SS), thin (TS) and Eye Sole (ES). The clubs are available now for pre-order and will be in stores starting February 2. $140, steel; $160 graphite.