Ping Announces New President in John K. Solheim

It's still family first at the Ping headquarters.

John K. Solheim has been named the new president of Ping, the company announced today. Solheim, who will take over effective Jan. 1, is the oldest son of John A. Solheim and grandson of Ping founder Karsten Solheim.

John K. Solheim will replace Doug Hawken, who is retiring after 45 years with the company.

"(John has) been preparing for this role for the last several years, and he's ready to take the next step," said John A Solheim. "Together with the other third-generation family members and our strong teams throughout the organization, I'm confident John K. will continue to advance our primary goal of engineering innovative, performance-based products of the highest quality while providing unmatched levels of service."

John K. Solheim, 42, was Ping's executive VP the past two years and was previously the president of Ping Golf Japan. He also held a role as VP of engineering within the company.

"We are committed to making the best golf products in the world to help golfers play better and enjoy the game more," John K. Solheim said. "I look forward to working even more closely with my dad and the rest of the third-generation family members as we focus on continuing to grow Ping's reputation as an industry leader."