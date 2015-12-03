Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Game-Improvement Irons: Launch Towering Approach Shots With These Six Irons
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Says His Clubs Could Change From Week to Week
by GOLF WIRE
Equipment

Ping Announces New President in John K. Solheim

Photo: Courtesy of Ping

John K. Solheim has been named the new president of Ping.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Mon Dec. 12, 2016
Install App

It's still family first at the Ping headquarters.

John K. Solheim has been named the new president of Ping, the company announced today. Solheim, who will take over effective Jan. 1, is the oldest son of John A. Solheim and grandson of Ping founder Karsten Solheim.

John K. Solheim will replace Doug Hawken, who is retiring after 45 years with the company.

"(John has) been preparing for this role for the last several years, and he's ready to take the next step," said John A Solheim. "Together with the other third-generation family members and our strong teams throughout the organization, I'm confident John K. will continue to advance our primary goal of engineering innovative, performance-based products of the highest quality while providing unmatched levels of service."

John K. Solheim, 42, was Ping's executive VP the past two years and was previously the president of Ping Golf Japan. He also held a role as VP of engineering within the company.

"We are committed to making the best golf products in the world to help golfers play better and enjoy the game more," John K. Solheim said. "I look forward to working even more closely with my dad and the rest of the third-generation family members as we focus on continuing to grow Ping's reputation as an industry leader."

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More