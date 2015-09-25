Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Srixon Z-STAR, Z-STAR XV and Q-STAR TOUR Golf Balls
by Michael Chwasky
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Callaway Steelhead XR Pro Irons: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford's Gear at the CareerBuilder Challenge
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Arccos Partners with Microsoft Cloud Services to Deliver 'World's Smartest Caddie'
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Five New Toulon Design Putters: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Steven Bowditch Is Using Really Old Clubs at CareerBuilder Challenge
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Equipment

Paul Casey Puts New Nike Vapor Fly Driver in Play at East Lake

Photo: Fred Vuich For Sports Illustrated

The prototype Nike Vapor Fly driver Paul Casey put in play at the 2015 Tour Championship.

by Rob Sauerhaft
Posted: Fri Sep. 25, 2015 Updated: Tue Nov. 17, 2015
Install App

Paul Casey is sporting a brand new, bright blue Nike Vapor Fly driver at the season-ending Tour Championship this week. "It's a higher launch, flatter ball flight, and I'm picking up distance," says Casey, who's currently 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings. "I tested it back in May at Fort Worth, down at the Oven, and I actually haven't seen it since. So when the box arrived in the Tour truck this week, I was keen to get after it."

His new gamer replaces the Vapor Speed and has the same 10.5-degrees loft and Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana White Board 73x shaft as before.

According to Casey, the change was pretty seamless: "I played it [9 holes] on Tuesday and Wednesday and practiced with it… the head design is very similar to the Vapor Speed, so the shaft just changed over from the previous driver."

The Vapor Fly appears to share many of the same technologies as previous Vapor drivers including a compression channel, support beams and an adjustable hosel. No word from Nike on when the company plans to bring the club to market.

Tech Talk: Nike Method Matter Putters
Golf Magazine's Rob Sauerhaft talks about the technology behind the new Nike Method Matter putters.
More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More