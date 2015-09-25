Paul Casey Puts New Nike Vapor Fly Driver in Play at East Lake

Paul Casey is sporting a brand new, bright blue Nike Vapor Fly driver at the season-ending Tour Championship this week. "It's a higher launch, flatter ball flight, and I'm picking up distance," says Casey, who's currently 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings. "I tested it back in May at Fort Worth, down at the Oven, and I actually haven't seen it since. So when the box arrived in the Tour truck this week, I was keen to get after it."

His new gamer replaces the Vapor Speed and has the same 10.5-degrees loft and Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana White Board 73x shaft as before.

According to Casey, the change was pretty seamless: "I played it [9 holes] on Tuesday and Wednesday and practiced with it… the head design is very similar to the Vapor Speed, so the shaft just changed over from the previous driver."

The Vapor Fly appears to share many of the same technologies as previous Vapor drivers including a compression channel, support beams and an adjustable hosel. No word from Nike on when the company plans to bring the club to market.