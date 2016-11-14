Winner's Bag: Pat Perez's Gear at the OHL Classic
Pat Perez shot a four-under-par 67 to best Gary Woodland by two and win the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on Sunday. The 40-year-old had just recently returned from shoulder surgery and hasn't won since 2009.
Here's a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:
Driver: TaylorMade M2 (9.5°) with Mitsubishi Tensai 70 shaft
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 (15°) with Mitsubishi Tensai 80 shaft
Hybrid: Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 815 (18°) with Aldila Rogue Black shaft
Irons: PXG 0311 XF (3-5), PXG 0311 (6-9) with KBS Tour S+ shaft
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 3 (48°, 52°), Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (58°) with KBS Tour shafts
Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird
Ball: Titleist Pro V1