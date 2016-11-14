Pat Perez shot a four-under-par 67 to best Gary Woodland by two and win the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on Sunday. The 40-year-old had just recently returned from shoulder surgery and hasn't won since 2009.

Here's a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade M2 (9.5°) with Mitsubishi Tensai 70 shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 (15°) with Mitsubishi Tensai 80 shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 815 (18°) with Aldila Rogue Black shaft

Irons: PXG 0311 XF (3-5), PXG 0311 (6-9) with KBS Tour S+ shaft

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 3 (48°, 52°), Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (58°) with KBS Tour shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Ball: Titleist Pro V1