Equipment

Winner's Bag: Pat Perez's Gear at the OHL Classic

Photo: Getty Images

Pat Perez during the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Mon Nov. 14, 2016
Pat Perez shot a four-under-par 67 to best Gary Woodland by two and win the OHL Classic at Mayakoba on Sunday. The 40-year-old had just recently returned from shoulder surgery and hasn't won since 2009.

Here's a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade M2 (9.5°) with Mitsubishi Tensai 70 shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 (15°) with Mitsubishi Tensai 80 shaft

