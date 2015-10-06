Odyssey Works Tank Cruiser Putters

Comprised of four proven models ($249 each) including #7, V-Line, #1 Wide, and 2-Ball Fang, the Works Tank Cruiser line combines Odyssey's Fusion RX insert and Versa high contrast alignment technology with an adjustable counterbalance weighting system (5g, 15g, and 30g options).

The head weights of the #7, V-Line, and #1 Wide are adjustable to 365g, 375g, and 385g while the 2-Ball Fang can be adjusted to 375g, 385g, and 395g. Players who want to take their hands out of the stroke as much as possible will tend to prefer heavier options while those who want more feel and hand and wrist activity will do better with lighter options. All Odyssey Works Tank Cruiser models are fitted with a Superstroke grip to further enhance the counterbalance design.

Photo: Courtesy of Odyssey

The Fusion RX face insert in each Works Tank Cruiser model combines the soft feel of the White Hot insert with a thin stainless steel mesh and mill pattern of the Metal-X insert, producing less skid and a faster roll off the clubface. The silver and black Versa alignment technology highlights the clubface position throughout the stroke making it easier to aim accurately.

Photo: Courtesy of Odyssey

The Odyssey Works Tank Cruiser line of putters will be available at retail on October 30th. Pre-orders start on odysseygolf.com on October 16th.