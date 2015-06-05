Odyssey’s premium Works line of putters now includes four new Big T ($179.99) models, each of which feature multiple performance technologies that promote improved alignment and roll.

A new Fusion RX face insert that combines the feel of the famous White Hot insert with the faster roll of the thin, stainless steel Metal-X insert, effectively reduces skidding at impact while providing the soft but lively sensation many golfers prefer.

For improved aim Odyssey engineers combines the Versa and Marxman alignment systems, giving players two proven methods of accurately setting up to the intended target line.

Photo: Courtesy of Odyssey

The Big T putters come in multiple, Tour-proven head shapes including the V-Line mallet, the #5, the V-Line center shaft, and the new Big T Blade, ensuring there’s a model to fit just about anyone’s taste. All Big T putters come with a black powder coat shaft that reduces glare while also providing a more contemporary look.

Expect the Odyssey Works Big T putters to be available at retail on June 12.

