Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Srixon Z-STAR, Z-STAR XV and Q-STAR TOUR Golf Balls
by Michael Chwasky
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Callaway Steelhead XR Pro Irons: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford's Gear at the CareerBuilder Challenge
by Michael Chwasky
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Arccos Partners with Microsoft Cloud Services to Deliver 'World's Smartest Caddie'
by Marika Washchyshyn
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Five New Toulon Design Putters: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Steven Bowditch Is Using Really Old Clubs at CareerBuilder Challenge
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
by Michael Chwasky
Odyssey Unveils Big T Putter Line

Photo: Courtesy of Odyssey

Odyssey Big T #5 Putter; Odyssey Big T Blade Putter; Odyssey Big T V-Line CS Putter

by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Fri Jun. 5, 2015 Updated: Tue Nov. 17, 2015
Odyssey’s premium Works line of putters now includes four new Big T ($179.99) models, each of which feature multiple performance technologies that promote improved alignment and roll.

A new Fusion RX face insert that combines the feel of the famous White Hot insert with the faster roll of the thin, stainless steel Metal-X insert, effectively reduces skidding at impact while providing the soft but lively sensation many golfers prefer.

For improved aim Odyssey engineers combines the Versa and Marxman alignment systems, giving players two proven methods of accurately setting up to the intended target line.

Photo:

Odyssey Big T #5 Putter; Odyssey Big T Blade Putter; Odyssey Big T V-Line CS Putter (address)

The Big T putters come in multiple, Tour-proven head shapes including the V-Line mallet, the #5, the V-Line center shaft, and the new Big T Blade, ensuring there’s a model to fit just about anyone’s taste. All Big T putters come with a black powder coat shaft that reduces glare while also providing a more contemporary look.

Expect the Odyssey Works Big T putters to be available at retail on June 12.

Gear Factor: Odyssey Works Putters
Shopping for a new flatstick? Austie Rollinson, Odyssey Golf’s principal designer, says the new Odyssey Works line of putters incorporates all of the company’s best technology in one product.

 

