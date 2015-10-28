Menu Close
Nike Method Converge Counterflex B1-01 Putter

Photo: Manfred Koh

Nike Method Converge Counterflex B1-01 Putter

by Rob Sauerhaft
Posted: Wed Oct. 28, 2015
For anchored putting, these are the End Times. On January 1, the USGA's anchoring ban goes into effect. Counterbalanced putters, a legal alternative to anchored models, have become increasingly popular with both Tour players and everyday golfers.

These new designs boast heavier-than-standard clubheads with extra weight in the grip end to "counterbalance" the increased head mass. This highly effective concept increases stability during the stroke (compared with regular models), and there's no need to brace the club against your body. Counterbalanced putters come in an array of blade, midsize mallet and large mallet options.

Nike's Counterflex putter takes the counterweighting concept to the next level. Just slide a 75-gram counterweight along a 15-inch track that sits inside the shaft.

"Positioning the sliding weight above your hands creates a higher MOI and more stability, while putting the weight below the hands makes the head feel heavier," says Matt Plumb, Nike's product line manager, golf clubs. That means that the B1-01 gives you the freedom to tweak the club's balance, weighting and feel in whatever way helps you roll it better.

The Counterflex technology is also available in a mallet head (called the S1-12), and additional offerings are coming soon. Price: $230

Tech Talk: Nike Method Matter Putters
Golf Magazine's Rob Sauerhaft talks about the technology behind the new Nike Method Matter putters.
