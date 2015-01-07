TaylorMade's innovative club lineup was a big hit with consumers and Tour pros alike in 2016. And, the company's poised to create more buzz in 2017. To get things started, they've unveiled two new flagship drivers -- the M1 and M2 -- plus complementary fairway woods, hybrids, and irons at an official launch party for golf media at the Hilton West Palm Beach hotel. Here's what you need to know.

TaylorMade M1 -- $500

The M1 driver has a thinner carbon crown than the current version, and a head with 43 percent more carbon (in the crown, toe and sole), allowing additional mass to be used how the R&D team chooses. The improved weight distribution and head geometry combine to generate higher inertia, leading to greater consistency on shots struck high or low on the face. The M1 also has a lower CG and more moveable-weight adjustability. The T-shaped track along the sole is 20 percent longer and has a heavier (12 gram) sliding weight, letting CG position shift 64 percent more front to back. According to TaylorMade, that's 300 rpm more spin and 1° more loft when the weight is positioned all the way back compared to the extreme forward position. The heel-toe track has a 15-gram plug to promote a draw or fade. Both the 440 cc and 460 cc heads are loft-adjustable (+/-2°) and come with the Fujikura Pro 56 XLR8, Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Dual Core TiNi 60 and Project X Hzrdus Yellow 65 shafts, plus 30 others at no added cost.

TaylorMade M2 -- $400

The M2 has 14 percent higher MOI than last year's version. One key design feature is the recessed toe, made of lightweight 9-1-1 titanium, that allows for a 7 percent larger face and an elongated head shape. Plus, the retooled speed pocket in the sole is deeper, rounder, and more flexible, so shots struck a half-inch below the center of the face produce, on average, 1 mph more ball speed and 200 rpm less spin for more consistency. There's virtually no loss of ball speed compared to center strikes. And, the club just sounds good at impact because three external ribs along the sole help stiffen the body. The M1 and M2 will be in stores January 27, 2017.

TaylorMade M2 D-Type -- $400

The new M series boasts a third driver model. With added heel weighting, more upright lie and offset, the M2 D-Type generates a higher trajectory, 300 rpm more spin and 10 yards more draw bias than the standard M2. It's great for slicers and those who struggle to hit a draw. The M1 and M2s will be in stores January 27, 2017.

Stay tuned for additional details on TaylorMade new club intros.