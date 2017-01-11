Menu Close
Equipment

First Look: New Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls

Photo: Courtesy of Callaway

The new Callaway Supersoft golf balls.

by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Wed Jan. 11, 2017
Install App

Callaway golf balls have grown in popularity in recent years due to technologies that allow for low compression and fast ball speed, which in the past was simply not possible.

The two-piece Supersoft continues this trend -- the 39-compression ball is the softest model in Callaway's lineup. A new core formulation that's a little firmer and faster than the previous version also contributes to low spin for longer, straighter shots.

A new Tri-ionomer cover provides more feel around the greens than the previous Supersoft as well as improved greenside control from added wedge spin. Plus, new HEX aerodynamic dimples have sharper, more defined contours for reduced drag and added lift. The result is longer carry and more shot consistency. $22/dozen; in stores January 13, 2017.

