First Look: New Bridgestone e6 Soft & e6 Speed Golf Balls

The two new iterations of the company’s most popular golf ball series are aimed at players looking for both outstanding performance and value in models that aren’t as expensive as the flagship B330 series models.

Bridgestone Golf has been taking golf ball fitting seriously for quite awhile now, and the plentiful data gathered through millions of fitting sessions contributed significantly to the development of the new e6 Soft ($28.99/dozen) and e6 Speed ($28.99/dozen) golf ball models.

Like the previous e6, both models feature a three-piece design that includes a soft Surlyn cover, soft gradational core, and an anti-spin mantle layer. The e6 Soft is made to provide enhanced, soft feel on all shots with reduced driver spin for max distance and improved launch and stopping power on iron and wedge shots. For players who focus more on distance, the e6 Speed produces faster ball speed and straighter overall shots.

Both new e6 models will be available at retail in early 2017.