Mizuno Unveils MP-25 and MP-5 Irons, S5 Wedges

The legacy of Mizuno MP forged irons continues with the release of the new MP-5 ($999/steel, $1099/graphite) and MP-25 ($999/steel, $1099/graphite) irons.

Designed to provide the perfect blend of traditional muscleback control and more forgiving player’s cavity back iron designs, the MP-5 features the same sole and head shape as the previous MP-64 but is built with a thicker area behind the impact area (and toward the toe) for improved feel and performance. The channel back design of the MP-5 combined with Mizuno’s Grain Flow Forging process allows for the same level of forgiveness found in the MP-64 but with the feel normally associated with pure muscleback designs, while H.I.T. engineering provides the sound Tour players prefer at impact.

Photo: Courtesy of Mizuno

The flow of the channel back design varies throughout the set to optimize launch conditions – more weight positioned low in the long irons produces a higher launch while more weight positioned high in the short irons produces a more penetrating flight. The MP-5 features a slightly larger clubhead than traditional blades to make them appealing to a wider range of players. The MP-5 irons will be available at retail on 9/18 in right hand only.

The new MP-25 irons are aimed at players who want a traditionally sized forged iron with the advantage of enhanced distance and overall performance. Featuring a significantly more compact clubhead than the previous MP-54, the new MP-25 is Grain Flow Forged from boron, which is lighter and stronger than steel, allowing for the thinnest clubface ever in an MP iron.

Photo: Courtesy of Mizuno

The thin face is produced by a micro-slot that passes through the hitting area and deep into the sole of the iron, increasing the COR of the 3-6 irons for faster ballspeed, less spin, and more distance. The 7-PW features a more traditional, solid blade design for added control and feel on scoring shots. The MP-25 irons will be available at retail on 9/18 in both right and left hand.

In addition to the two new MP irons Mizuno is also introducing a new S5 ($129) wedge. Grain Flow Forged to provide enhanced feel, the S5 is designed to appeal to both more advanced players who prefer Tour-style MP wedges and those who might feel they need the extra help from a slightly more game-improvement design.

Photo: Courtesy of Mizuno

Features of the S5 include Low and High Bounce options that allow players to fit themselves for playing conditions and swing type, a softer teardrop shape than the previous “T” series wedge, quad-cut grooves and CNC milled clubfaces for maximum spin in a variety of turf and weather conditions and a choice of white satin or blue ion finishes.

The S5 wedges will be available at retail on 9/18/15 in both right and left hand in white satin finish and right hand only in blue ion finish.

