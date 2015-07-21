Mizuno Unveils MP-25 and MP-5 Irons, S5 Wedges
The legacy of Mizuno MP forged irons continues with the release of the new MP-5 ($999/steel, $1099/graphite) and MP-25 ($999/steel, $1099/graphite) irons.
Designed to provide the perfect blend of traditional muscleback control and more forgiving player’s cavity back iron designs, the MP-5 features the same sole and head shape as the previous MP-64 but is built with a thicker area behind the impact area (and toward the toe) for improved feel and performance. The channel back design of the MP-5 combined with Mizuno’s Grain Flow Forging process allows for the same level of forgiveness found in the MP-64 but with the feel normally associated with pure muscleback designs, while H.I.T. engineering provides the sound Tour players prefer at impact.
The flow of the channel back design varies throughout the set to optimize launch conditions – more weight positioned low in the long irons produces a higher launch while more weight positioned high in the short irons produces a more penetrating flight. The MP-5 features a slightly larger clubhead than traditional blades to make them appealing to a wider range of players. The MP-5 irons will be available at retail on 9/18 in right hand only.
The new MP-25 irons are aimed at players who want a traditionally sized forged iron with the advantage of enhanced distance and overall performance. Featuring a significantly more compact clubhead than the previous MP-54, the new MP-25 is Grain Flow Forged from boron, which is lighter and stronger than steel, allowing for the thinnest clubface ever in an MP iron.
The thin face is produced by a micro-slot that passes through the hitting area and deep into the sole of the iron, increasing the COR of the 3-6 irons for faster ballspeed, less spin, and more distance. The 7-PW features a more traditional, solid blade design for added control and feel on scoring shots. The MP-25 irons will be available at retail on 9/18 in both right and left hand.
In addition to the two new MP irons Mizuno is also introducing a new S5 ($129) wedge. Grain Flow Forged to provide enhanced feel, the S5 is designed to appeal to both more advanced players who prefer Tour-style MP wedges and those who might feel they need the extra help from a slightly more game-improvement design.
Features of the S5 include Low and High Bounce options that allow players to fit themselves for playing conditions and swing type, a softer teardrop shape than the previous “T” series wedge, quad-cut grooves and CNC milled clubfaces for maximum spin in a variety of turf and weather conditions and a choice of white satin or blue ion finishes.
The S5 wedges will be available at retail on 9/18/15 in both right and left hand in white satin finish and right hand only in blue ion finish.
