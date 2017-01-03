Lydia Ko, LPGA's Top-Ranked Player, Signs with PXG

Parsons Xtreme Golf said Tuesday that LPGA World No. 1 Lydia Ko has signed an agreement to play PXG clubs in 2017.

"It was always my dream goal to become world number one," Ko said. "Now that I have reached that benchmark in my career, I am focused on consistently playing the best golf I can. When I first hit PXG's clubs I was extremely impressed by how they felt. They felt solid and the performance was -- wow!"

Along with Ko, PXG has also signed three-time LPGA Tour winner Christina Kim, former Solheim Cup team member Ryan O'Toole, and reigning U.S. Women's Open champion Brittany Lang.

"This year PXG is looking at golf and the tour from a global perspective," said PXG founder Bob Parsons. "In 2016 we saw remarkable growth in international sales, but we recognize that we have only scratched the surface. Tour validation is important, and the ladies tour is wildly popular in many countries. We had five exceptional ladies on staff in 2016 and this year that number has grown to eight. These players, as well as our top-notch PGA Tour pros, will help us bring PXG's unmatched technology to passionate golfers around the globe."

Other PXG pros include Billy Horschel, Charles Howell III, James Hahn, Chris Kirk, Zach Johnson, Ryan Moore, Charl Schwartzel, Christie Kerr, Alison Lee, Sadena Parks, Gerina Piller and Beatriz Recari.