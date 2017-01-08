Justin Thomas is projected to move to No. 12 in the world ranking after winning the SBS Tournament of Champions with a 22-under-par total on Sunday in Hawaii.

Big yardage off the tee was key for the 145-pound Thomas, who drilled several drives over 400 yards during the tournament, often going with his 3-wood to avoid running through fairways. The sixth-ranked player in the world, Japanese superstar Hideki Matsuyama, finished second at 19 under. Here’s a full list of gear Thomas used to grab his third career PGA Tour victory, including the Titleist 917D3 driver that produced numerous bombs over the weekend.

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (9.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF60 TX shaft

Photo: Brian Henn

Fairway Woods: Titleist 917F3 (15°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana Blue 80TX shaft, Titleist 915Fd (18°) with Fujikura Motore VC7.2X shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 MB (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46*) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (52°, 56°) and Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x