Equipment

Thomas's Titleist Clubs That Won the SBS Tournament of Champions

Justin Thomas Wins SBS Tournament of Champions
Justin Thomas beat Hideki Matsuyama by three to win the SBS Tournament of Champions on Sunday in Hawaii. Jordan Spieth tied for third place.
by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Sun Jan. 8, 2017
Install App

Justin Thomas is projected to move to No. 12 in the world ranking after winning the SBS Tournament of Champions with a 22-under-par total on Sunday in Hawaii.

Big yardage off the tee was key for the 145-pound Thomas, who drilled several drives over 400 yards during the tournament, often going with his 3-wood to avoid running through fairways. The sixth-ranked player in the world, Japanese superstar Hideki Matsuyama, finished second at 19 under. Here’s a full list of gear Thomas used to grab his third career PGA Tour victory, including the Titleist 917D3 driver that produced numerous bombs over the weekend.

Driver: Titleist 917D3 (9.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF60 TX shaft

Photo:

Justin Thomas's big drives with his Titleist 917D3 helped him to a big win at Kapalua.

Fairway Woods: Titleist 917F3 (15°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana Blue 80TX shaft, Titleist 915Fd (18°) with Fujikura Motore VC7.2X shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 MB (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46*) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (52°, 56°) and Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

