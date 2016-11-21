Jordan Spieth captured his second Australian Open title by winning a three-way playoff at the Royal Sydney Golf Club on Sunday. Spieth not only gamed new Titleist 716 AP2 irons in Australia but also became the first player to win with Titleist's new Pro V1x prototype ball, which we can only guess will be available sometime in the relatively near future.

Here's a full list of the Titleist gear Spieth used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 915 D2 (9.5°)

Fairway Woods: Titleist 915F (15°)

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21°)

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 716 AP2 (5-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

Putter: Scotty Cameron SC-009 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x prototype