Jordan Spieth Wins Australian Open with New Irons

Jordan Spieth won the Australian Open for the second time in three years on Sunday, but did so with a new set of irons in the bag this time around.

Spieth put a set of Titleist 716 AP2s in play this week in Australia, a switch from the 714 version of the irons he’s been playing for quite some time. This isn’t the first time Spieth has switched to the newer model of irons, however, as he played the 2015 Barclays with the 716s but missed the cut and switched back to the older model the very next week.

Speaking of 2015, Spieth used his win at the 2014 Australian Open as a springboard for one of the best seasons in the history of golf -- is he primed to do the same in 2017? We’ll have to wait and see, but all indications point to this new set of irons staying in the bag.

Here's a full list of the Titleist gear Spieth used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 915 D2 (9.5°)

Fairway Woods: Titleist 915F (15°)

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21°)

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 716 AP2 (5-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°)

Putter: Scotty Cameron SC-009 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x prototype