Jordan Spieth officially launched his first signature golf shoe, the Under Armour Spieth One. The unveiling took place earlier today in Tokyo, as part of a "global tour" which includes stops in Seoul, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. Spieth will travel to South Korea after just 48 hours in Japan.

"I worked closely with the Under Armour footwear team to design an innovative shoe that is grounded in the details of my game," Spieth said in a press release. "The opportunity to unveil my signature shoe with the amazing fans here in Tokyo is extremely humbling and an experience I will never forget."

The shoe has a waterproof one-seam upper, an outsole designed to flex more in the forefoot and what the company calls "rotational resistance traction" in the sole to help stop the foot from rotating during the swing. The shoe will be at retail on March 1 for $200. A limited edition of the shoe is also available in Japan today.