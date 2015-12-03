Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Tour Edge Exotics EX10 Driver, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Rob Sauerhaft
Click to read more
Ping Glide 2.0 Wedge: First Look
by Alana Johnson
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Puma TitanTour Ignite Disc Golf Shoe: First Look
by Rob Sauerhaft
Click to read more
First Look: Callaway Chrome Soft X, Superhot 70, Warbird Balls
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Ping i200 Irons: First Look
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Game-Improvement Irons: Launch Towering Approach Shots With These Six Irons
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
All New Golf Clubs 2017
Click to read more
Harris English Signs with Ping
by Michael Chwasky
Equipment

Spieth Unveils New Under Armour Shoe, Available March 1

Photo: Courtesy Under Armour

Jordan Spieth introduces his new golf shoe with Under Armour, the "Spieth One."

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Jan. 17, 2017 Updated: Wed Jan. 18, 2017
Install App

Jordan Spieth officially launched his first signature golf shoe, the Under Armour Spieth One. The unveiling took place earlier today in Tokyo, as part of a "global tour" which includes stops in Seoul, Los Angeles, and Mexico City. Spieth will travel to South Korea after just 48 hours in Japan.

"I worked closely with the Under Armour footwear team to design an innovative shoe that is grounded in the details of my game," Spieth said in a press release. "The opportunity to unveil my signature shoe with the amazing fans here in Tokyo is extremely humbling and an experience I will never forget."

The shoe has a waterproof one-seam upper, an outsole designed to flex more in the forefoot and what the company calls "rotational resistance traction" in the sole to help stop the foot from rotating during the swing. The shoe will be at retail on March 1 for $200. A limited edition of the shoe is also available in Japan today. 

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More