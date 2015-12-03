On Tuesday, Jordan Spieth announced that Under Armour will be producing his first shoe to be called "Spieth One."

Spieth tweeted on Tuesday night saying he will travel to Tokyo and Korea next week to promote the product.

"I'm really excited about Under Armour's commitment to allowing me to kind of help make this with them and to spread it around the world," he said during a Tuesday press conference at the Sony Open.

In 2016, Spieth wore Under Armour's UA Drive One shoe. Back in July, he debuted a pair of "smart" shoes that were custom built by Under Armour for him. They keep track of his steps and fitness even during a tournament round.

Spieth's next start will be at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.