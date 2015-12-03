Menu Close
Equipment

Jason Day Models Nike's New AeroReact Polo at Kapalua

Photo: Getty Images

World No. 1 Jason Day announced his new apparel deal with Nike on New Year's Day.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Jan. 6, 2017
Install App

There's a new golf shirt in town.

World No. 1 Jason Day, Nike Golf's latest apparel ambassador, modeled Nike's new AeroReact polo in the opening round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua on Thursday.

The shirt, which retails at $90, not only "contours to your body without limiting your range of motion" but also "reacts to your body temperature as you warm up and cool down to help you maintain ideal comfort on the course." As you can see in the photo below, in order for the shirt to contour to your body, it is a snug fit. 

