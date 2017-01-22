Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Srixon Z-STAR, Z-STAR XV and Q-STAR TOUR Golf Balls
by Michael Chwasky
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Callaway Steelhead XR Pro Irons: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Arccos Partners with Microsoft Cloud Services to Deliver 'World's Smartest Caddie'
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Five New Toulon Design Putters: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Steven Bowditch Is Using Really Old Clubs at CareerBuilder Challenge
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Equipment

Winner's Bag: Hudson Swafford's Gear at the CareerBuilder Challenge

Hudson Swafford Nabs First PGA Tour Win at CareerBuilder Challenge
Hudson Swafford won the CareerBuilder Challenge on Sunday in La Quinta, California, to earn his first-ever PGA Tour victory. Adam Hadwin finished one behind in second place.
by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Sun Jan. 22, 2017
Install App

Hudson Swafford claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the CareerBuilder Challenge on Sunday with a closing 67 on the Stadium Course at PGA West. Swafford's five-under-par day included three birdies on the last four holes, allowing him to top "Mr. 59," Adam Hadwin, by one stroke. Here's a full list of gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M1 (10.5°) with Aldila Green 70TX shaft

Photo:

The TaylorMade M1 driver.

Fairway Woods: Ping i25 (14°) with Aldila Rogue Silver 80TX shaft and Ping i25 (18°) with Aldila Tour Blue 95TX shaft

Irons: Ping S55 (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Photo:

The Ping S55 irons.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa 2-Ball

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B330

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More