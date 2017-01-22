Hudson Swafford claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the CareerBuilder Challenge on Sunday with a closing 67 on the Stadium Course at PGA West. Swafford's five-under-par day included three birdies on the last four holes, allowing him to top "Mr. 59," Adam Hadwin, by one stroke. Here's a full list of gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M1 (10.5°) with Aldila Green 70TX shaft

Photo: Michael Chini

Fairway Woods: Ping i25 (14°) with Aldila Rogue Silver 80TX shaft and Ping i25 (18°) with Aldila Tour Blue 95TX shaft

Irons: Ping S55 (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Photo: Courtesy of Ping

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa 2-Ball

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B330