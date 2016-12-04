Hideki Matsuyama's Clubs That Won the Hero World Challenge

Japanese superstar Hideki Matsuyama won the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas with a final round one-over-par 73 on Sunday. His final tally of 18 under bested Open champion Henrik Stenson by two strokes and is Matsuyama’s fourth title in his last five starts. Here’s a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9.0°) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 TX shaft

Fairway Woods: Callaway Big Bertha Fusion (15°) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9 TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade M2 Tour (3), Srixon Z 945 (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Wedges: Cleveland Golf 588 RTX 2.0 Precision Forged (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Timeless prototype

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV