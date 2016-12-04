Menu Close
Equipment

Hideki Matsuyama's Clubs That Won the Hero World Challenge

Hideki Matsuyama Wins Hero; Tiger Falls to 15th
Hideki Matsuyama held off Henrik Stenson and Dustin Johnson to win the Hero World Challenge on Sunday. Tournament host Tiger Woods finished 15th in his return.
by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Sun Dec. 4, 2016
Japanese superstar Hideki Matsuyama won the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas with a final round one-over-par 73 on Sunday. His final tally of 18 under bested Open champion Henrik Stenson by two strokes and is Matsuyama’s fourth title in his last five starts. Here’s a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9.0°) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 TX shaft

Fairway Woods: Callaway Big Bertha Fusion (15°) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9 TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade M2 Tour (3), Srixon Z 945 (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

