Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Game-Improvement Irons: Launch Towering Approach Shots With These Six Irons
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Says His Clubs Could Change From Week to Week
by GOLF WIRE
Equipment

You Shoot, You Score! How Rangefinders Can Save You Strokes

Photo: Courtesy of Bushnell
by David DeNunzio
Posted: Sat Dec. 17, 2016
Install App

You'll never see a Tour caddie use a rangefinder at a tournament—that would break Rule 14-3, which prohibits such devices. Of course, a good looper has already gunned every target before the first shot is struck.

"When it comes to charting distances, there's no better tool than a rangefinder," says Bushnell Golf's Jason Seeman. "They're a caddie's best friend, and every Tour looper has one."

They're also very popular with weekend players, about 70 percent of whom use some kind of laser or GPS device, according to Bushnell. Still, not every gadget has the stroke-saving ability to adjust yardage based on elevation changes.

Knowing the "true" yardage, or slope, is invaluable. A moderate incline on a 150-yard approach can add up to 15 yards to the shot.

(MORE: 3 New Rangefinders to Sharpen Your Shots)

Now, a word about the Rules: It's legal to use rangefinders to gauge distance only, if a local rule allows it. Using a device that calculates elevation changes is not legal, but hey—in a casual round, if no one objects to some technological help, we won't report you to Rules Guy.

Golfers love options, and two popular Bushnell laser rangefinders—the Tour X ($499) and Tour V4 ($399)—can switch between slope-finding mode and (for Rules sticklers) a yardage-only setting. The truth is, slope adjustment removes the guesswork for the average Joe. And there's an added benefit. "With time, you learn to pull the right club, even with the slope function off," Seeman says.

Thought-free golf? These 'finders are keepers.

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More