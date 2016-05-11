Menu Close
Equipment

ClubTest 2016: 33 New Putters Rated and Reviewed!

ClubTest 2016: Hot Trends in Putters
Golf Magazine equipment editor Rob Sauerhaft talks with ClubTesters about the latest trends and technology in this year's batch of putters.

Edited by Rob Sauerhaft; Reviews by Michael Chwasky, Mark Dee and Alana Johnson

The year's best new putters offer an array of options to help you shave strokes on the greens. Our band of 40 ClubTesters evaluated 33 putters at World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Fla. To aid your search, we grouped the putters into three categories: Blades, Midsize Mallets and Large (high MOI) Mallets. As ClubTest 2016 nears its finale, it’s time to choose your weapon -- and go low!

 

BLADE PUTTER REVIEWS

 

Bettinardi Studio Stock 6

Bettinardi BB8

Brainstorm Happy (Blade)

Cleveland TFI 2135-1.0

Cure Classic CX2

Nike Method Converge Counterflex B1-01

Nike Method Origin B2-01

Odyssey Works Tank Cruiser #1

Ping TR 1966 Anser and Anser 2

SeeMore Pure Center Blade

SeeMore Giant M1t

TaylorMade OS Daytona

Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2

 

MIDSIZE MALLET PUTTERS

 

Bettinardi BB40

Brainstorm Happy (Midsize Mallet)

Cleveland TFI Halo

Nike Method Matters M5-12

Odyssey Works Versa Marxman Fang

Ping Cadence TR Ketsch Mid

SeeMore Corona Del Mar FGP Deep Flange

TaylorMade OS Monte Carlo

Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport M1

Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport M2

Wilson Staff Infinite Lincoln Park

 

LARGE MALLET PUTTERS

 

Bettinardi Inovai 3.0

Boccieri B3-M

Nike Method Converge Counterflex S1-12

Odyssey White Hot RX V-Line Fang

Ping Cadence TR CRAZ-E-R

SeeMore Si5

Sik Flo

TaylorMade OS Spider

Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura X7M

 

