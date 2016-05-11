Equipment
ClubTest 2016: 33 New Putters Rated and Reviewed!
ClubTest 2016: Hot Trends in Putters
Golf Magazine equipment editor Rob Sauerhaft talks with ClubTesters about the latest trends and technology in this year's batch of putters.
Edited by Rob Sauerhaft; Reviews by Michael Chwasky, Mark Dee and Alana Johnson
The year's best new putters offer an array of options to help you shave strokes on the greens. Our band of 40 ClubTesters evaluated 33 putters at World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Fla. To aid your search, we grouped the putters into three categories: Blades, Midsize Mallets and Large (high MOI) Mallets. As ClubTest 2016 nears its finale, it’s time to choose your weapon -- and go low!
BLADE PUTTER REVIEWS
Bettinardi Studio Stock 6
Bettinardi BB8
Brainstorm Happy (Blade)
Cleveland TFI 2135-1.0
Cure Classic CX2
Nike Method Converge Counterflex B1-01
Nike Method Origin B2-01
Odyssey Works Tank Cruiser #1
Ping TR 1966 Anser and Anser 2
SeeMore Pure Center Blade
SeeMore Giant M1t
TaylorMade OS Daytona
Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2
MIDSIZE MALLET PUTTERS
Bettinardi BB40
Brainstorm Happy (Midsize Mallet)
Cleveland TFI Halo
Nike Method Matters M5-12
Odyssey Works Versa Marxman Fang
Ping Cadence TR Ketsch Mid
SeeMore Corona Del Mar FGP Deep Flange
TaylorMade OS Monte Carlo
Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport M1
Titleist Scotty Cameron Select Newport M2
Wilson Staff Infinite Lincoln Park
LARGE MALLET PUTTERS
Bettinardi Inovai 3.0
Boccieri B3-M
Nike Method Converge Counterflex S1-12
Odyssey White Hot RX V-Line Fang
Ping Cadence TR CRAZ-E-R
SeeMore Si5
Sik Flo
TaylorMade OS Spider
Titleist Scotty Cameron Futura X7M
