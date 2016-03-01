ClubTest 2016: 30 New Irons Rated and Reviewed
Edited by Rob Sauerhaft; Reviews by Michael Chwasky, Mark Dee and Alana Johnson
This year's shiny new irons have it all: hot faces with great feel, improved sole designs to handle any lie, mass where you need it for better ball flight -- plus extra help for those longer, hard-to-hit shots. Which of these 30 models perform best? To find out, 40 ClubTesters smacked thousands of balls during two weeks of testing at World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Fla.
Our research partner, Hot Stix Golf, custom-fit each tester and used TrackMan to record ball speeds, launch angles and spin rates. You can get similar, personalized data when you work with qualified fitters.Our reviews fall into three groups: Better Player (most maneuverable), Game Improvement, and Max Game Improvement (most forgiving). So...let's hit it!
GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON REVIEWS
Callaway Apex CF 16
Cobra King F6
Ben Hogan PTx
Mizuno JPX-EZ Forged
Nike Vapor Fly Pro
Nike Vapor Fly
Ping G
TaylorMade M2
Titleist 716 AP1
Tour Edge Exotics CB Pro Tungsten
Wilson Staff C200
PAGE 1: GAME IMPROVEMENT IRONS
PAGE 2: BETTER PLAYER IRONS
PAGE 3: MAX GAME IMPROVEMENT IRONS
BETTER PLAYER IRON REVIEWS
Callaway Apex Pro
Cobra King Forged Tec
Ben Hogan Ft. Worth
Mizuno MP-25
Ping i
TaylorMade PSi
Titleist 716 AP2
Tour Edge Exotics EXi
Wilson Staff FG Tour F5
PAGE 1: GAME IMPROVEMENT IRONS
PAGE 2: BETTER PLAYER IRONS
PAGE 3: MAX GAME IMPROVEMENT IRONS
MAX GAME IMPROVEMENT REVIEWS
Adams Blue
Bridgestone JGR
Callaway XR OS
Cobra Max
Mizuno JPX-EZ
Ping G Max
Srixon Z 355
TaylorMade AeroBurner
Tour Edge Exotics EXd
Wilson Staff Defy
PAGE 1: GAME IMPROVEMENT IRONS
PAGE 2: BETTER PLAYER IRONS
PAGE 3: MAX GAME IMPROVEMENT IRONS