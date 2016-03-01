Menu Close
Equipment

ClubTest 2016: 30 New Irons Rated and Reviewed

ClubTest 2016: 30 New Irons
GOLF equipment editor Rob Sauerhaft and our ClubTesters talk about the major trends found in this year's batch of new irons.

Edited by Rob Sauerhaft; Reviews by Michael Chwasky, Mark Dee and Alana Johnson

This year's shiny new irons have it all: hot faces with great feel, improved sole designs to handle any lie, mass where you need it for better ball flight -- plus extra help for those longer, hard-to-hit shots. Which of these 30 models perform best? To find out, 40 ClubTesters smacked thousands of balls during two weeks of testing at World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Fla.

Our research partner, Hot Stix Golf, custom-fit each tester and used TrackMan to record ball speeds, launch angles and spin rates. You can get similar, personalized data when you work with qualified fitters.

Our reviews fall into three groups: Better Player (most maneuverable), Game Improvement, and Max Game Improvement (most forgiving). So...let's hit it!

 

 

GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON REVIEWS

 

Callaway Apex CF 16

 


Cobra King F6


Ben Hogan PTx


Mizuno JPX-EZ Forged


Nike Vapor Fly Pro


Nike Vapor Fly


Ping G


TaylorMade M2


Titleist 716 AP1


Tour Edge Exotics CB Pro Tungsten


Wilson Staff C200

 

BETTER PLAYER IRON REVIEWS

 


Callaway Apex Pro


Cobra King Forged Tec


Ben Hogan Ft. Worth


Mizuno MP-25


Ping i


TaylorMade PSi


Titleist 716 AP2


Tour Edge Exotics EXi


Wilson Staff FG Tour F5

 

MAX GAME IMPROVEMENT REVIEWS

 


Adams Blue


Bridgestone JGR


Callaway XR OS


Cobra Max


Mizuno JPX-EZ


Ping G Max

Srixon Z 355

TaylorMade AeroBurner

Tour Edge Exotics EXd

Wilson Staff Defy

 

