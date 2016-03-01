ClubTest 2016: 30 New Irons Rated and Reviewed

Edited by Rob Sauerhaft; Reviews by Michael Chwasky, Mark Dee and Alana Johnson

This year's shiny new irons have it all: hot faces with great feel, improved sole designs to handle any lie, mass where you need it for better ball flight -- plus extra help for those longer, hard-to-hit shots. Which of these 30 models perform best? To find out, 40 ClubTesters smacked thousands of balls during two weeks of testing at World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Fla.

Our research partner, Hot Stix Golf, custom-fit each tester and used TrackMan to record ball speeds, launch angles and spin rates. You can get similar, personalized data when you work with qualified fitters.

Our reviews fall into three groups: Better Player (most maneuverable), Game Improvement, and Max Game Improvement (most forgiving). So...let's hit it!