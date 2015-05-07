Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Game-Improvement Irons: Launch Towering Approach Shots With These Six Irons
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Says His Clubs Could Change From Week to Week
by GOLF WIRE
Equipment

7 Luxurious Gifts to Spoil the Golfer in Your Life

Photo: BRIAN HENNSTYLIST: CHANEL KENNEBREW

Custom-designed golf shoes from Par West feature the finest full-grain leathers and exotic skins.

by Joe Passov
Posted: Mon Dec. 5, 2016
Install App

Want to treat that special golfer in your life, even if that golfer happens to be…you? Any of these indulgences is guaranteed to elevate your game.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones

Long the leader in noise-cancelling aural relief, the best just got better by going wireless. The Bose QuietComfort 35 boasts improved sound quality and noise elimination, the convenience of wireless connectivity to your devices via Bluetooth and NFC pairing, and up to 20 hours of listening per charge (40 when in wired mode). As always, lightweight, heavily padded ear cushions and easy packing make them perfect for travel. Whether you're working, chilling or grooving, you'll drift blissfully to your next plane change or golf destination.

BUY IT: $349; bose.com

Photo:

Maui Jim Wiki Wiki Sunglasses

Seeing is believing. We're quite fond of the new Myna and Twin Falls models, but this being the most festive time of year, we recommend the Wiki Wiki sunglasses, because they're favored by the most interesting—and most festive—man in golf, Miguel Ángel Jiménez. The pure titanium aviator-style frames come in four colors, with four different lens colors (including Blue Hawaii), and are ideal for small and medium face shapes. These durable shades feature Maui Jim's patented PolarizedPlus2 lens technology, which delivers superior UVA and glare protection.

BUY IT: $299; mauijim.com

Photo:

Club Glove Carry-On III

With its superior history of protecting golf gear from the tossing and tumbling of air travel, it's no surprise that Club Glove has taken its golf travel-bag technology and applied it to roller luggage. The Carry-On III features inline skate wheels, an interior clothing divider, mesh organizers, a J-Hook that harnesses additional luggage, and a new telescoping, adjustable and retractable handle. Made with super-strong Invista water-resistant nylon, the Carry-On III can take a knock and still look stylish in overhead storage bins.

BUY IT: $379; clubglove.com

Photo:

Par West Custom Golf Shoes

As a treat for your feet, slip into custom-designed golf shoes from Par West. Available in hundreds of classic styles and priced from $750, these bespoke spikes are tailored to your precise measurements and feature the finest full-grain leathers and exotic skins, such as bison and anteater. Our choice: the Riviera ($1,800), in hand-tooled, antiqued cognac calf; and the Sterling ($1,600), in Clemaris blue South African full-quill ostrich.

BUY IT: parwestshoes.com

Photo:

Glenmorangie 25

Don't just settle for a bottle of scotch this season—go for a premium single-malt scotch whisky. The "water of life," as the Scots call it, doesn't come much richer or rarer than the Glenmorangie 25 Years Old Highland Single Malt. Matured in a variety of casks ranging from French Burgundy, Oloroso sherry and American white oak, this elixir bursts with deep fruit flavors and finishes with warming spices.

BUY IT: $658; glenmorangie.com

Photo:

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M "Ryder Cup" Watch

Peerless precision and precious Ryder Cup memories make this Omega timepiece tick. Available in 41.5mm and 34mm models, the limited-edition version of the stainless steel Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M features red, white and blue design details and a sweeping second hand made of 18K yellow gold. The caseback on both models is engraved with the words "RYDER CUP" and "LIMITED EDITION," and the larger of the two sports a Ryder Cup logo in full color.

BUY IT: $7,350; omegawatches.com

Photo:

Bobby Jones Outerwear

Whether you're presiding at a major meeting or spectating at a major championship, you'll embrace the style and flexibility of the Bobby Jones Travel Jacket. Its sturdy blend of cotton, tencel and spandex will hold up under any travel travails. And peak lapels, a two-button front, side vents and working buttons on the sleeves make this garment every bit as versatile as its iconic namesake.

BUY IT: $395; bobbyjones.com

Photo:

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More