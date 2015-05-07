Want to treat that special golfer in your life, even if that golfer happens to be…you? Any of these indulgences is guaranteed to elevate your game.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones

Long the leader in noise-cancelling aural relief, the best just got better by going wireless. The Bose QuietComfort 35 boasts improved sound quality and noise elimination, the convenience of wireless connectivity to your devices via Bluetooth and NFC pairing, and up to 20 hours of listening per charge (40 when in wired mode). As always, lightweight, heavily padded ear cushions and easy packing make them perfect for travel. Whether you're working, chilling or grooving, you'll drift blissfully to your next plane change or golf destination.

BUY IT: $349; bose.com

Maui Jim Wiki Wiki Sunglasses

Seeing is believing. We're quite fond of the new Myna and Twin Falls models, but this being the most festive time of year, we recommend the Wiki Wiki sunglasses, because they're favored by the most interesting—and most festive—man in golf, Miguel Ángel Jiménez. The pure titanium aviator-style frames come in four colors, with four different lens colors (including Blue Hawaii), and are ideal for small and medium face shapes. These durable shades feature Maui Jim's patented PolarizedPlus2 lens technology, which delivers superior UVA and glare protection.

BUY IT: $299; mauijim.com

Club Glove Carry-On III

With its superior history of protecting golf gear from the tossing and tumbling of air travel, it's no surprise that Club Glove has taken its golf travel-bag technology and applied it to roller luggage. The Carry-On III features inline skate wheels, an interior clothing divider, mesh organizers, a J-Hook that harnesses additional luggage, and a new telescoping, adjustable and retractable handle. Made with super-strong Invista water-resistant nylon, the Carry-On III can take a knock and still look stylish in overhead storage bins.

BUY IT: $379; clubglove.com

Par West Custom Golf Shoes

As a treat for your feet, slip into custom-designed golf shoes from Par West. Available in hundreds of classic styles and priced from $750, these bespoke spikes are tailored to your precise measurements and feature the finest full-grain leathers and exotic skins, such as bison and anteater. Our choice: the Riviera ($1,800), in hand-tooled, antiqued cognac calf; and the Sterling ($1,600), in Clemaris blue South African full-quill ostrich.

BUY IT: parwestshoes.com

Glenmorangie 25

Don't just settle for a bottle of scotch this season—go for a premium single-malt scotch whisky. The "water of life," as the Scots call it, doesn't come much richer or rarer than the Glenmorangie 25 Years Old Highland Single Malt. Matured in a variety of casks ranging from French Burgundy, Oloroso sherry and American white oak, this elixir bursts with deep fruit flavors and finishes with warming spices.

BUY IT: $658; glenmorangie.com

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M "Ryder Cup" Watch

Peerless precision and precious Ryder Cup memories make this Omega timepiece tick. Available in 41.5mm and 34mm models, the limited-edition version of the stainless steel Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M features red, white and blue design details and a sweeping second hand made of 18K yellow gold. The caseback on both models is engraved with the words "RYDER CUP" and "LIMITED EDITION," and the larger of the two sports a Ryder Cup logo in full color.

BUY IT: $7,350; omegawatches.com

Bobby Jones Outerwear

Whether you're presiding at a major meeting or spectating at a major championship, you'll embrace the style and flexibility of the Bobby Jones Travel Jacket. Its sturdy blend of cotton, tencel and spandex will hold up under any travel travails. And peak lapels, a two-button front, side vents and working buttons on the sleeves make this garment every bit as versatile as its iconic namesake.

BUY IT: $395; bobbyjones.com