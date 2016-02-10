Menu Close
ClubTest 2016: 25 New Golf Drivers Rated and Reviewed

ClubTest 2016: 25 New Drivers
GOLF equipment editor Rob Sauerhaft and our ClubTesters talk about the major trends found in this year's batch of new drivers.

Edited by Rob Sauerhaft; Reviews by Michael Chwasky, Mark Dee and Alana Johnson

As Ben Hogan once said, "The secret is in the dirt." He could have been talking about our ClubTesters -- the 40 everyday golfers who hit many thousands of shots at the World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Fla., both on the range and on the course. Their two-week mission? To reveal the right sticks for your game.

They had help. Our research partner, Hot Stix Golf, custom-fit each tester and used TrackMan to record reams of vital swing data. Our annual four-part ClubTest series kicks off with all you need to know about 25 brand-new drivers, divided into three categories: Better Player (most maneuverable), Game Improvement, and Max Game Improvement (most forgiving). So scroll down -- your new driver has arrived!

 

GAME IMPROVEMENT DRIVER REVIEWS

 

Callaway Great Big Bertha

 


Callaway XR 16

 


Cobra King F6

 


Mizuno JPX-EZ


Nike Vapor Fly Pro

 


Ping G

 


TaylorMade M2

 


Titleist 915 D2

 


Tour Edge Exotics EX9

 

 

PAGE 1: GAME IMPROVEMENT DRIVERS

 

BETTER PLAYER DRIVER REVIEWS

 


Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 816

 


Callaway XR Pro

 


Cobra King F6+

 


Cobra King LTD

 


Nike Vapor Flex 440

 


Ping G LS Tec

 


TaylorMade M1

 


Titleist 915 D3

 


Tour Edge Exotics EX9 Tour

 


Wilson Staff FG Tour F5

 

MAX GAME IMPROVEMENT REVIEWS

 


Adams Blue

 


Bridgestone JGR

 


Cobra Max

 


Nike Vapor Fly

 


Ping G SF Tec

 

Srixon Z 355

 

 

