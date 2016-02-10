ClubTest 2016: 25 New Golf Drivers Rated and Reviewed
Edited by Rob Sauerhaft; Reviews by Michael Chwasky, Mark Dee and Alana Johnson
As Ben Hogan once said, "The secret is in the dirt." He could have been talking about our ClubTesters -- the 40 everyday golfers who hit many thousands of shots at the World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Fla., both on the range and on the course. Their two-week mission? To reveal the right sticks for your game.
They had help. Our research partner, Hot Stix Golf, custom-fit each tester and used TrackMan to record reams of vital swing data. Our annual four-part ClubTest series kicks off with all you need to know about 25 brand-new drivers, divided into three categories: Better Player (most maneuverable), Game Improvement, and Max Game Improvement (most forgiving). So scroll down -- your new driver has arrived!
GAME IMPROVEMENT DRIVER REVIEWS
Callaway Great Big Bertha
Callaway XR 16
Cobra King F6
Mizuno JPX-EZ
Nike Vapor Fly Pro
Ping G
TaylorMade M2
Titleist 915 D2
Tour Edge Exotics EX9
BETTER PLAYER DRIVER REVIEWS
Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 816
Callaway XR Pro
Cobra King F6+
Cobra King LTD
Nike Vapor Flex 440
Ping G LS Tec
TaylorMade M1
Titleist 915 D3
Tour Edge Exotics EX9 Tour
Wilson Staff FG Tour F5
MAX GAME IMPROVEMENT REVIEWS
Adams Blue
Bridgestone JGR
Cobra Max
Nike Vapor Fly
Ping G SF Tec
Srixon Z 355
