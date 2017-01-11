Get a Customized Putter with Ping's PLD1 Putter Program

If you've ever longed for your own custom designed putter like the Tour pros typically play, you're now in luck. Ping is launching the PLD1 (Putting Lab Design) program, which was inspired by Bubba Watson's custom milled putter as well as the custom putters used by several other Ping staffers.

The program, which can be accessed at puttinglab.Ping.com, allows individuals to use a 3D interface to fully customize their own Ping milled flatstick, just like the pros. The cost of PLD1 putters is $600 and can be purchased directly from Ping through the custom microsite. Even if you're not currently in the market for a new high-end putter, we recommend doing a little experimenting with the site – it's fun and you might design something that catches your fancy.