Equipment

Full Swing's Budget-Friendly S2 Simulator: Yours for $20,000!

Photo: Full Swing Golf

The Full Swing Golf S2 Simulator starts at $19,900.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Nov. 18, 2016 Updated: Tue Nov. 22, 2016
Install App

If cost is all that's keeping you from installing a golf simulator in your home, good news: Full Swing Golf is rolling out a "budget" sim -- yours for just under $20,000.     

The company this week announced the S2, which starts at $19,900, making the same brand of simulator used by the likes of Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods more available to individuals, families and companies. (Other sims in the Full Swing collection range from about $30,000 up to $50,000.)

The S2 also is targeted toward teaching pros. "We're hoping to equip golf professionals with the opportunity to extend their teaching season throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions," said company CEO Ryan Dotters.

Photo:

Full Swing incorporates high speed motion cameras (blue) and infrared light waves to track and measure ball movement.

The S2 innovation offers an install-it-yourself setup, requiring little more than 200 square feet, with the same dual tracking technology seen in previous iterations by Full Swing. The sim serves up a slate of 87 courses, plus an interactive practice facility.

Sure, $20,000 is still a hefty sum -- roughly the sticker price of a 2017 Honda Civic -- but there's no better way to keep off the winter rust. 

 

