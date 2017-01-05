Menu Close
Equipment

First Look: FootJoy ContourFIT Golf Shoes

Photo: Courtesy of FootJoy

An array of FootJoy's new CountourFIT golf shoes.

by Alana Johnson
Posted: Thu Jan. 5, 2017
FootJoy is going all-out for comfort with the ContourFIT, which boasts a thicker, soft footbed to keep feet happy.

A new flexible outsole, called DynaFlex, has grooves to help feet move more naturally, while a lightweight, responsive FTF (fine-tuned foam) 3.0 midsole provides lateral support and stability.

The ContourFIT also features an Achilles pad for additional heel support and six low-profile cleats to keep you grounded during the swing. The waterproof duds made from full grain leather with a synthetic saddle are available with laces ($135; white/brown, white/black, black/black, white/gray) or a Boa closure system ($155; white/navy). In stores January 13.

Photo:

FootJoy's new CountourFIT golf shoe.

 

