FootJoy is going all-out for comfort with the ContourFIT, which boasts a thicker, soft footbed to keep feet happy.

A new flexible outsole, called DynaFlex, has grooves to help feet move more naturally, while a lightweight, responsive FTF (fine-tuned foam) 3.0 midsole provides lateral support and stability.

The ContourFIT also features an Achilles pad for additional heel support and six low-profile cleats to keep you grounded during the swing. The waterproof duds made from full grain leather with a synthetic saddle are available with laces ($135; white/brown, white/black, black/black, white/gray) or a Boa closure system ($155; white/navy). In stores January 13.