First Look: Five New Toulon Design Putters

Photo: Courtesy of Callaway/Odyssey

Toulon Design Columbus putter.

by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Fri Jan. 20, 2017
Toulon Design, founded by industry veteran Sean Toulon (and current senior vice president / general manager of putters at Callaway/Odyssey) has spent the last year and a half manufacturing some of the purest milled putters in the game. Utilizing solid blocks of soft 303-stainless steel, Toulon putters are milled to the tightest specifications similar to how many custom putters are made for Tour pros.

The latest goodies from Toulon include three heel-toe weighted blades -- the Austin (traditional heel toe blade reminiscent of a Scottsdale Anser), Columbus (notchback blade with enhanced perimeter weighting), Long Island (pintail blade with fluted hosel) -- plus an 8802-style blade called Latrobe (in honor of The King, Arnold Palmer) and high-MOI mallet dubbed Indianapolis.

Photo:

Toulon Design Long Island putter.

The blades feature a deep diamond-shaped mill pattern with "contact patch" in the center of the face for a very soft, responsive feel. Three interchangeable soleplates -- aluminum (total head weight of 350 grams), stainless steel (363 grams), or tungsten (383 grams) -- can be swapped out to add or subtract head weight. Like all Toulon putters, the new models are also available in a counterbalanced set up with either 25-gram or 50-gram plugs in the butt-end of the SuperStroke grip. These two grip options (as well as the standard one) can be merged with the choice of soleplate to match weighting and feel to a player’s individual stroke and release.

Photo:

Toulon Design Austin putter.

The Indianapolis mallet has a milled aluminum face, lightweight carbon composite crown, and dense stainless steel soleplate. This merger of materials provides a high MOI (exceeds 5400) for stability and forgiveness. $400, or $460 for counterbalance versions; at retail March 31.

