First Look: Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 Irons

Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 Irons

$899 steel, $999 graphite.

Forged from carbon steel, the FG Tour F5 irons are aimed at players who want plenty of distance with the enhanced feel and feedback normally associated with more traditional “players,” iron designs. A sole technology that carries over from the previous D200 irons thins out the area low in the clubface in the long and mid irons, increasing face flex, ballspeed, and distance on shots struck in that area. Meanwhile a stabilizing bar in the cavity of each club supports the thin clubfaces, enhancing consistency across the hitting area for greater consistency and forgiveness without negatively affecting face flex or distance.

Sign up for more golf news, exclusive stories and insider analysis

Photo: Wilson Staff

Photo: Wilson Staff

The FG Tour F5 irons are available in both right and left hand in 4-9, PW, and GW (3-iron is also available in right hand only). Stock shaft choices include True Temper Dynamic Gold XP steel and Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage LB 85 graphite.