by Michael Chwasky
by Michael Chwasky
by Michael Chwasky
by Michael Chwasky
by Marika Washchyshyn
by Michael Chwasky
by GOLF WIRE
by Michael Chwasky
by Alana Johnson
by Michael Chwasky
Equipment

First Look: Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 Irons

Photo: Wilson Staff
by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Mon Nov. 2, 2015 Updated: Tue Nov. 17, 2015
Install App

Wilson Staff FG Tour F5 Irons

$899 steel, $999 graphite.

Forged from carbon steel, the FG Tour F5 irons are aimed at players who want plenty of distance with the enhanced feel and feedback normally associated with more traditional “players,” iron designs. A sole technology that carries over from the previous D200 irons thins out the area low in the clubface in the long and mid irons, increasing face flex, ballspeed, and distance on shots struck in that area. Meanwhile a stabilizing bar in the cavity of each club supports the thin clubfaces, enhancing consistency across the hitting area for greater consistency and forgiveness without negatively affecting face flex or distance.

The FG Tour F5 irons are available in both right and left hand in 4-9, PW, and GW (3-iron is also available in right hand only). Stock shaft choices include True Temper Dynamic Gold XP steel and Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage LB 85 graphite.

