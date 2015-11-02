First Look: Tour Edge Exotics EXi, EXd and CB Pro Tungsten Irons

Tour Edge Exotics EXi irons

$599 steel, $699 graphite; golf.com/touredge

Featuring a fairly traditional profile with minimal offset, the EXi irons are built with a dual undercut cavity that produces a low and deep CG location for enhanced forgiveness on off center hits. The undercut cavity is combined with a slot in the sole of each iron that increases face flex at impact, producing more ball speed, higher launch angles, and more carry distance. A variable face thickness design also contributes to more spring like effect across a larger area of the clubface than past Exotics models while a new cavity insert helps damped vibration for a softer, more pleasing feel. The EXi irons are also available as a combo set with 3 and 4 hybrids.

Tour Edge Exotics EXd irons

$599 steel, $699 graphite; golf.com/touredge

Designed to provide maximum distance with forgiveness the new EXd irons feature the deepest undercut cavity in the Exotics lineup, creating more face flex and higher ball speeds at impact. Plenty of offset and a relatively thick topline should be welcomed by players who need max game improvement while low CG locations create higher launch and more forgiveness. Two tungsten weight, located in the heel and toe areas, further increase MOI and forgiveness on off center hits. A soft insert in the cavity of each iron improves feel while also dampening unwanted vibration. The EXd irons are also available as a combination set with hybrids.

Tour Edge Exotics CB Pro Tungsten irons

$799 steel, $899 graphite; golf.com/touredge

An all-hollow design with very thin clubfaces makes the new Exotics CB Pro Tungsten irons easy to hit and long for anyone looking for max game improving performance. Heavy tungsten sole weight places the CG in the same low position as that of the previous CB PROh irons without the need for the extremely wide sole, providing similar performance as a hybrid-like set with a more traditional iron profile and shape. The heavy tungsten sole coupled with a user-friendly round shape allow the CB Pro Tungsten irons to pass through a wide variety of turf conditions easily while also promoting higher launch angles, more carry, and softer landings. Stock shaft choices include KBS Tour 90 steel and UST Mamiya Recoil graphite.