Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Srixon Z-STAR, Z-STAR XV and Q-STAR TOUR Golf Balls
by Michael Chwasky
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Callaway Steelhead XR Pro Irons: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford's Gear at the CareerBuilder Challenge
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Arccos Partners with Microsoft Cloud Services to Deliver 'World's Smartest Caddie'
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Five New Toulon Design Putters: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Steven Bowditch Is Using Really Old Clubs at CareerBuilder Challenge
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Equipment

First Look: Tour Edge Exotics EXi, EXd and CB Pro Tungsten Irons

Photo: Tour Edge
by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Mon Nov. 2, 2015 Updated: Tue Nov. 17, 2015
Install App

Tour Edge Exotics EXi irons

$599 steel, $699 graphite; golf.com/touredge

Featuring a fairly traditional profile with minimal offset, the EXi irons are built with a dual undercut cavity that produces a low and deep CG location for enhanced forgiveness on off center hits. The undercut cavity is combined with a slot in the sole of each iron that increases face flex at impact, producing more ball speed, higher launch angles, and more carry distance. A variable face thickness design also contributes to more spring like effect across a larger area of the clubface than past Exotics models while a new cavity insert helps damped vibration for a softer, more pleasing feel. The EXi irons are also available as a combo set with 3 and 4 hybrids.

Photo:

Tour Edge Exotics EXi Iron

Photo:

Tour Edge Exotics EXi Iron

Sign up for more golf news, exclusive stories and insider analysis

Tour Edge Exotics EXd irons

$599 steel, $699 graphite; golf.com/touredge

Designed to provide maximum distance with forgiveness the new EXd irons feature the deepest undercut cavity in the Exotics lineup, creating more face flex and higher ball speeds at impact. Plenty of offset and a relatively thick topline should be welcomed by players who need max game improvement while low CG locations create higher launch and more forgiveness. Two tungsten weight, located in the heel and toe areas, further increase MOI and forgiveness on off center hits. A soft insert in the cavity of each iron improves feel while also dampening unwanted vibration. The EXd irons are also available as a combination set with hybrids.

Photo:

Tour Edge Exotics EXd Iron

Photo:

Tour Edge Exotics EXd Iron

Tour Edge Exotics CB Pro Tungsten irons

$799 steel, $899 graphite; golf.com/touredge

An all-hollow design with very thin clubfaces makes the new Exotics CB Pro Tungsten irons easy to hit and long for anyone looking for max game improving performance. Heavy tungsten sole weight places the CG in the same low position as that of the previous CB PROh irons without the need for the extremely wide sole, providing similar performance as a hybrid-like set with a more traditional iron profile and shape. The heavy tungsten sole coupled with a user-friendly round shape allow the CB Pro Tungsten irons to pass through a wide variety of turf conditions easily while also promoting higher launch angles, more carry, and softer landings. Stock shaft choices include KBS Tour 90 steel and UST Mamiya Recoil graphite.

Photo:

Tour Edge Exotics CB Pro Tungsten Iron

 

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More