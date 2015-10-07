First Look: Tour Edge Exotics EX9 Driver

The new Tour Edge Exotics EX9 driver comes in standard ($299) and Tour ($399) models, both of which have lower and deeper CG locations than past Exotics models, yielding enhanced forgiveness and lower spin rates for more distance.

The standard EX9 has a 460cc clubhead that features a heel weighted, draw enhancing design and is available in 10- and 12-degree lofts. A sloped crown in the standard model helps reduce drag during the swing to increase clubhead speed and distance. The Tour model features a more compact, pear shaped 430cc clubhead that produces slightly lower spin rates and more neutral performance. Both models are built with a new adjustable hosel that provides eight different loft settings in one-degree increments. An interchangeable sole weighting system (in the heel of the standard model, in the center of the Tour model) allows for custom tuning by swapping out the standard 6-gram weight with 3-, 9-, or 11-grams weights, which are sold separately.

Photo: Courtesy of Tour Edge

Stock shaft options for the standard EX9 include Mitsubishi Bassara E-Series, Fujikura Exotics PRO, Matrix Exotics White, Red, and Black Tie. Options for the EX9 Tour include Aldila Rogue Silver, Mitsubishi Diamana S+, M+, and D+.

Both Exotics EX9 drivers will be available on November 15th.