TaylorMade continues to crank out eye-catching, explosive fairway woods for a broad range of players. This week, the company took the wraps off its latest offerings -- the M1 and M2 -- which are due in stores January 27th.

TaylorMade M1 -- $300

Like its predecessor, the new M1 has a carbon crown, which lowers the club's CG and leads to higher launching shots. This stick is highly adjustable and can be tuned for shot bias and loft. A single 25-gram weight in the sole (the previous model has a pair of 15 gram weights) can slide to the heel or toe to promote draw or fade bias. Plus, a new “open channel” speed pocket generates more speed, increases launch, and reduces spin up to 300 rpm on shots struck low on the face. In addition, the new high-strength steel face provides faster rebound (higher COR) than before. Players who like the forgiveness, higher launch, and pop of the previous M2 but want adjustability and shotmaking versatility should take a hard look here. M1 fairway woods come in 3 (15º), 3HL (17º), and 5 (19º) with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage TiNI shaft.

TaylorMade M2 -- $250/$300

A slightly larger head and longer, more flexible speed pocket make the updated M2 more forgiving than the current version. The improved speed pocket combines with a high-strength steel face that has the company's inverted cone technology to yield faster ball speeds -- and more distance -- on misses. A carbon crown and revised fluted hosel shift more mass lower in the head to promote higher launching shots, while external ribs and polymer in the sole improve sound and feel at impact. The M2 is available in 3 (15º), 3HL (16.5º), 5 (18º), 5HL (21º), and 7HL (24º) with TaylorMade ReAx graphite shaft. There is also an M2 Tour model with more compact head. M2: $250; M2 Tour: $300.