First Look: TaylorMade M1 and M2 Rescue Clubs

TaylorMade's new M family of woods wouldn't be complete without striking Rescue clubs. The M1 and M2 follow the same track as their big brothers -- M1 offers more adjustability while M2 has more built-in forgiveness. Both versions will be available January 27th.

TaylorMade M1 -- $250

The current M1 is a sleek stick that packs a serious punch (it's long!), can be manipulated like an iron, and has two movable weights (3- and 25-grams) for neutral or fade bias settings. The updated M1 has an “open channel” speed pocket for added face flexibility (and ball speed) plus a 27-gram sliding weight in the sole that promotes even more fade or draw bias than before. Less chamfer in the sole should improve turf interaction as well. And, each head has loft adjustability up to 3º (+/-1.5º). Club options include: 2 (17º), 3 (19º), 4 (21º), and 5 (24º).

TaylorMade M2 -- $200

Fans of the M2 know it's a fine option for mid- to high-handicappers who want a stable feel through the swing and at impact. You can expect more of the same from the next-generation M2. It also features built-in draw bias, a short fluted hosel (for a lower CG and improved sound) and more elongated “open channel” speed pocket that's closer to the face. Like its predecessor, the M2 doesn't have a loft-adjustable sleeve. Lofts: 3 (19º), 4 (22º), 5 (25º), and 6 (28º).