First Look: Bettinardi BB1 Tiki Putter

Chicago-based Bettinardi Golf says "aloha" to the New Year with the release of its second limited-run BB1 Tiki putter, to coincide with the PGA Tour's first full-field event of the season in Honolulu. Milled from mild carbon steel, the heel-toe weighted BB1 has Hawaiian-inspired accents including a Tiki Totem engraved on the sole and a F.I.T. face (stands for "feel impact technology") with an intricate Polynesian pattern.

With the F.I.T. milling process, lots of material gets removed from the face, which leads to a softer impact feel than the company's better-known HoneyComb technique. A smoked bronze PVD finish completes the elegant look. You'll need to act fast because only 150 putters will be sold. Available January 11th at select Bettinardi retailers. $500.

Photo: Courtesy Bettinardi