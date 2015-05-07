Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Game-Improvement Irons: Launch Towering Approach Shots With These Six Irons
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Says His Clubs Could Change From Week to Week
by GOLF WIRE
Equipment

Devereux Americana Collection Is An Ideal Mix of Classic and Cool

The Very Best of Demo Day at the 2016 PGA Show
Demo Day at the PGA Merchandise Show is the best day of the year for Sports Illustrated's Gary Van Sickle.
by Coleman McDowell
Posted: Mon Nov. 28, 2016
Install App

Most likely, you've seen the pocket before. The signature pocket of the Devereux brand has a single button and is slightly angled at the top and bottom. It's a distinctive look, and a good marketing tool to boot. A subtle design that makes its tops stand out among a crowded landscape of polos in the golf world. 

Devereux was started by two brothers, Robert and Will Brunner, who grew up in West Texas. Armed with the tagline "Proper Threads," the duo has created a brand that exudes simplicity and confidence. Its new Americana line for the fall expands on that premise with items that include new shirts, pullovers, shorts and slacks in muted colors and bold designs. 

The fit is tailored without being too tight, and the colors are varied without being considered flashy. A potential gripe about Devereux was a lack of outerwear options, but that is fixed with a half-zip pullover, crewneck sweater and shawl sweater offerings in the Americana collection. The Collin Crewneck is an easy favorite from the bunch. Made from 100% pima cotton, the Collin Crewneck ($120) uses red and blue to color block and is finished with raw seams for a casual look. The Ford 5 Pocket Pants offer a slim but not too tight silhouette in grey, teal and light blue. Made with 3% spandex, there's enough stretch for the course and style for off it.

Photo:

Devereux's Americana collection offerings variety that covers activities off the course as well as on it.

You can see Devereux's full range of attire on PGA Tour pro Danny Lee, who signed with the company in early 2016. If you want to snag some proper threads for yourself, Devereux is currently hosting a 30% sitewide sale for Cyber Monday. Head to DVRXThreads.com for the savings.

Photo:
Photo:
More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More