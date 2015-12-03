Cold-Weather Gear You'll Need to Play Your Best This Winter

As temperatures drop, dedicated golfers turn to windproof jackets, insulated hats, and soft fleeces to keep comfortable and warm on the course all winter.

Crisp Golf Beanie, $25-$35

Crisp Golf makes headwear that will turn heads. Created by an Amsterdam-based graphic designer who loved golf, the brand was founded in 2015. It has churned out bold designs that featured flatbills with GIR across the front, colorful snapbacks with bird in cursive script and knit beanies with SCRAMBLE ON. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. BUY NOW

FootJoy Performance Half-Zip Mid-Layer, $88

FootJoy’s Performance Mid-Layer piece is the ideal item for the colder seasons. The four-way stretch allows for full range of movement, and the ProDry fabric will keep you dry. It provides warmth without too much bulk. BUY NOW

Galvin Green Bobble Hat, $60

A winter hat for men and women that will keep ears toasty warm, no matter how brutal the windchill. The Windstopper layer in the hat blocks out cold while allowing sweat to evaporate. BUY NOW

Maide Golf Caddie Master Golf Fleece, $98

Most everyone has a gray sweatshirt, but who has one with clubs, shoes, balls and flagsticks decorating the front? Maide Golf created the Caddie Master golf fleece, which has equipment dotting the front and back. It’s comfort and style in perfect union. As a complement, Maide’s Highland pants are available in 15 colors and four fits. BUY NOW

Under Armour Storm Sweater Fleece Quarter Zip, $52.49

Stay warm on the course in this toasty sweater from Under Armour, made with lightweight fleece. It promises to keep you comfortable and dry. BUY NOW

Sun Mountain Elite Jacket, $299

Stretchable and extremely waterproof, Sun Mountain’s rain jackets take outerwear to a new level. The fabric promises to dry quickly, wick away moisture, and keep wind, cold, and rain out. BUY NOW

Bridgestone Barricold Winter Gloves, $19.99

Nothing is worse than the stinging feeling created by a ball struck on a chilly day. BarriCold gloves are a mix of fleece and nylon that keep your hands warm without being bulky. Now, if only they could fix those mis-hits...BUY NOW