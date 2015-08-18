Cobra Unveils King LTD Driver

Cobra Golf is bringing back the King name with the introduction of the King LTD driver ($450, standard and Pro).

Featuring a new SpacePort design that allows a clear look into the internal design of the clubhead, the new King LTD was designed with the help of The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and a materials science research study that took place on the International Space Station.

In fact, the SpacePort design in the sole of the King LTD was inspired by the Space Station’s observation platform. The SpacePort, which consists of a 16g Aerospace grade aluminum dual-purpose translucent weight, is held in place by a unique Spiralock thread technology that can hold up to the abuse of any golf swing without ever loosening. When the port is removed players can see into the interior of the clubhead and view a variety of technologies including the 811 Titianium E9 face, the low CG hosel, and carbon fiber crown.

Photo: Courtesy of Cobra Golf

The combination of a lightweight crown and 28g of total weight in and around the SpacePort allowed Cobra engineers to position the CG in an ultra-low and deep part of the clubhead for improved launch and spin conditions. The Port also makes exact swing-weight tuning possible through the use of a 0-12g Tungsten weight.

Photo: Courtesy of Cobra Golf

“The KING COBRA franchise is synonymous with the brands’ heritage. Now, the new KING LTD driver is the next generation of product under the KING COBRA name, building upon the legacy created by COBRA Founder, Tom Crow, in 1990,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP Research & Development COBRA Golf. “We knew that if we were going to reintroduce the KING Cobra it had to be something much more advanced and special, incorporating innovative technologies that would only surpass its’ legacy. And we are confident we did that with the KING LTD driver; it is truly game-changing for golfers and fit for a KING.”

Photo: Courtesy of Cobra Golf

The King LTD is available in 9°, 9.5°, 10.5°, 11.5°, and 12° lofts and three draw settings that include 9.5°D, 10.5°D and 11.5°D lofts. The King LTD PRO is also available in five lofts -- 7.0°, 7.5°, 8.5°, 9.5°, and 10° and three fade settings: 7.5°F, 8.5°F, 9.5°F. Aldila Rogue Black 60g shaft and Lamkin UTX grips come standard.

The King LTD and King LTD Pro will be available at retail on November 13th.