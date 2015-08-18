Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Srixon Z-STAR, Z-STAR XV and Q-STAR TOUR Golf Balls
by Michael Chwasky
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Callaway Steelhead XR Pro Irons: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford's Gear at the CareerBuilder Challenge
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Arccos Partners with Microsoft Cloud Services to Deliver 'World's Smartest Caddie'
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Five New Toulon Design Putters: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Steven Bowditch Is Using Really Old Clubs at CareerBuilder Challenge
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Equipment

Cobra Unveils King LTD Driver

Tech Talk: Cobra King LTD Driver
GOLF Magazine's Rob Sauerhaft talks about the innovative features on the new Cobra King LTD driver.
by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Tue Aug. 18, 2015 Updated: Tue Nov. 17, 2015
Install App

Cobra Golf is bringing back the King name with the introduction of the King LTD driver ($450, standard and Pro).

Featuring a new SpacePort design that allows a clear look into the internal design of the clubhead, the new King LTD was designed with the help of The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and a materials science research study that took place on the International Space Station.

In fact, the SpacePort design in the sole of the King LTD was inspired by the Space Station’s observation platform. The SpacePort, which consists of a 16g Aerospace grade aluminum dual-purpose translucent weight, is held in place by a unique Spiralock thread technology that can hold up to the abuse of any golf swing without ever loosening. When the port is removed players can see into the interior of the clubhead and view a variety of technologies including the 811 Titianium E9 face, the low CG hosel, and carbon fiber crown.

Photo:

Cobra King LTD Driver

The combination of a lightweight crown and 28g of total weight in and around the SpacePort allowed Cobra engineers to position the CG in an ultra-low and deep part of the clubhead for improved launch and spin conditions. The Port also makes exact swing-weight tuning possible through the use of a 0-12g Tungsten weight.

Photo:

A view of the face of the new Cobra King LTD driver.

“The KING COBRA franchise is synonymous with the brands’ heritage. Now, the new KING LTD driver is the next generation of product under the KING COBRA name, building upon the legacy created by COBRA Founder, Tom Crow, in 1990,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP Research & Development COBRA Golf. “We knew that if we were going to reintroduce the KING Cobra it had to be something much more advanced and special, incorporating innovative technologies that would only surpass its’ legacy. And we are confident we did that with the KING LTD driver; it is truly game-changing for golfers and fit for a KING.”

Photo:

Cobra King LTD driver at address.

The King LTD is available in 9°, 9.5°, 10.5°, 11.5°, and 12° lofts and three draw settings that include 9.5°D, 10.5°D and 11.5°D lofts. The King LTD PRO is also available in five lofts -- 7.0°, 7.5°, 8.5°, 9.5°, and 10° and three fade settings: 7.5°F, 8.5°F, 9.5°F. Aldila Rogue Black 60g shaft and Lamkin UTX grips come standard.

The King LTD and King LTD Pro will be available at retail on November 13th.

 

 

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More