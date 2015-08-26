KING Forged CB/MB Combo Irons

$1099 steel

Aimed at Tour pros and single handicap players, the new cavity back and muscle back KING Forged irons are made with a five-step forging process than produces tighter tolerances and enhanced feel at impact. Tungsten toe weights place the CG directly in line with the center of the clubface for improved consistency and accuracy while CNC milled faces and grooves further enhance spin and shot control. The combination set is comprised of cavity back mid and long irons (3-6) and muscle back short irons (7-PW), all of which come standard with a diamonized black metal finish, KBS Tour C-Taper steel shafts and Lamkin UTX grips. Full sets of MB irons can also be custom ordered for those who want to full-on blade experience. The KING forged CB/MB combo irons will be available at retail on November 13. A chrome finish will be available in February 2016.

KING Forged Tec Irons

$1099 steel, $1199 graphite

Aimed at players looking for a combination of traditional looks and forged feel with the addition of enhanced distance and forgiveness, the new King Forged Tec irons appear to be the total package. The feel of the multi-material irons comes from the combination of a forged carbon steel body and thin, forged stainless steel clubface along with a TPU and carbon fiber cavity insert that dampen vibration at impact. Tungsten weights in the heel and toe areas of the clubhead lower CG and increase MOI for added forgiveness and stability at impact while the thin, flexible clubface increases ballspeed and launch angle for longer overall carry distance. Stock shafts include KBS C-Taper light 110g steel and UST Recoil 95 graphite. Lamkin UTX grips come standard. The KING Forged Tec Irons will be available at retail November 13.

