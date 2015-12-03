Menu Close

Equipment

Cobra, Arccos Team Up for First Smart Golf Club in 'Cobra Connect'

Photo: Cobra Golf
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Nov. 19, 2016
Cobra Golf has teamed up with golf tech startup Arccos to bring to market the first 'smart club' in the Cobra King LTD Driver.

The driver is the first in a new initiative called 'Cobra Connect,' which aims to provide golfers with technological insights about their game without having to add on outside sensors or trackers. With sensors built into the grip, it uses the Arccos GPS system in its integrated club and offers golfers social sharing options and gamification features in addition to length off the tee stats.

(MORE: New Cobra King F7 Drivers and Fairway Woods)

Two other drivers will join the King LTD as the company's first integrated set of clubs. According to a report by Fox News, the three models will all ship with a standard data tracking system, and that the embedded sensor 'will not affect a player's swing or the cost.'

Driver

Cobra King LTD Driver

Price: $449.99

Shop At PGA Tour Superstore

Arccos also offers the Arccos 360, do-it-yourself sensors for each club in your bag, whereby players simply screw in the sensor to the top of the grip.

The new high-tech King LTD Driver is now available for retail at $449.

Photo:

The Cobra King LTD Driver comes built with an Arccos sensor as part of the company's new Cobra Connect initiative.

 

