ClubTest 2016: 36 Hybrids and Fairway Woods Reviewed!

Edited by Rob Sauerhaft; Reviews by Michael Chwasky, Mark Dee and Alana Johnson

This year's long-game weapons have the power, precision and adjustability to help you reach the next level. Which of these 20 hybrids and 16 fairway woods shine brightest?

To find out, our 40 ClubTesters hit thousands of shots at World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Fla. Hot Stix Golf custom-fit each guy and used TrackMan to record reams of swing data. To assist you in your search, we grouped reviews by "Better Player" (more maneuverable) and "Game Improvement" (more forgiving). Let's swing away!