Following the success of the Steelhead XR irons, Callaway’s new Steelhead XR Pro has a more compact shape, thinner topline and narrower sole for more accomplished players. Plus, the updated 360 Face Cup design increases face flex and ball speeds for added distance and forgiveness.

Another notable feature is the bore-thru hosel design, which saves weight in the hosel area and gets repositioned in the head to increase MOI. Moving the mass also redirects the CG through the set: The long irons have a low and back CG for higher launch and distance, the mid irons have a low and mid-back CG for consistent launch and shot shaping control, the short irons have a low-mid CG for lower flying, higher spinning shots.

Photo: Courtesy of Callaway

The XR Pro has a striking black finish and a steel-infused polyurethane bar in the low portion of each iron to enhance feel and lower the CG for improved ball speed and performance on shots low on the face. $900, steel; in stores March 17.