Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster
by GOLF WIRE
Game-Improvement Irons: Launch Towering Approach Shots With These Six Irons
by Alana Johnson
Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International
by Michael Chwasky
Rory McIlroy Says His Clubs Could Change From Week to Week
by GOLF WIRE
Equipment

Callaway Signs Daniel Berger to Tour Staff

First Look: Callaway GBB Epic Driver
Take a quick look at the brand-new Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic driver, available on January 27, 2017.
by Alana Johnson
Posted: Wed Jan. 4, 2017
Daniel Berger, the 2015 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, has inked a deal with Callaway to play its clubs, balls, gloves and an Odyssey putter, the company announced today. "I joined the Callaway Tour staff because of the equipment," Berger said in a released statement. "And more than anything I wanted to play the new (Epic) driver. I’m excited for the year to get underway."

The 23-year-old adds to Callaway’s Tour staff that boasts Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Jim Furyk, as well as young guns such as Patrick Reed, Danny Willett, Branden Grace, Ryo Ishikawa and Thomas Pieters. "We’re thrilled to have Daniel join our Team," said Tim Reed, Callaway’s svp of global sports marketing. "With our deep roster of proven winners and exciting young players like Daniel, we know that 2017 can be even better [than 2016]."

Photo:

Daniel Berger pictured with his new Callaway driver.

 

