Callaway Signs Daniel Berger to Tour Staff

Daniel Berger, the 2015 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, has inked a deal with Callaway to play its clubs, balls, gloves and an Odyssey putter, the company announced today. "I joined the Callaway Tour staff because of the equipment," Berger said in a released statement. "And more than anything I wanted to play the new (Epic) driver. I’m excited for the year to get underway."

The 23-year-old adds to Callaway’s Tour staff that boasts Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Jim Furyk, as well as young guns such as Patrick Reed, Danny Willett, Branden Grace, Ryo Ishikawa and Thomas Pieters. "We’re thrilled to have Daniel join our Team," said Tim Reed, Callaway’s svp of global sports marketing. "With our deep roster of proven winners and exciting young players like Daniel, we know that 2017 can be even better [than 2016]."