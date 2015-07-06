Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Srixon Z-STAR, Z-STAR XV and Q-STAR TOUR Golf Balls
by Michael Chwasky
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Callaway Steelhead XR Pro Irons: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford's Gear at the CareerBuilder Challenge
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Arccos Partners with Microsoft Cloud Services to Deliver 'World's Smartest Caddie'
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Five New Toulon Design Putters: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Steven Bowditch Is Using Really Old Clubs at CareerBuilder Challenge
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges: First Look
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Equipment

Callaway MD3 Milled Wedges

Photo: Courtesy of Callaway

Callaway MD3 Milled Wedges

by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Mon Jul. 6, 2015 Updated: Tue Nov. 17, 2015
Install App

Designed by Roger Cleveland with help from Callaway’s Tour staff, the new MD3 Milled Wedges ($129.99) from Callaway are available in three unique grinds (S-, C-, and W-Grind), all with a new milled progressive groove optimization system that’s designed to provide optimal spin for each loft.

Each of the three unique grinds is made to provide versatility and performance depending on both turf conditions and swing type. The W-Grind features the widest sole and is best for softer conditions and players with steeper attack angles, while the S-Grind is the most versatile and performs well in a wide range of playing conditions for players with moderately steep to more sweeping attack angles.

The C-Grind is designed for firmer course conditions and features more heel and toe relief for players who like to open the clubface on shots around the green.

Photo:

From left to right: Callaway MD3 Milled Wedge C-Grind, S-Grind, W-Grind

All MD3 wedges also feature precision milled grooves that optimize spin as loft increases to create a smoother transition between irons and wedges. The three-groove system includes 30V grooves in the pitching wedge and gap wedge for shots that require a steeper attack angle, while 20V grooves in the sand wedge improve performance on full shots and those from the sand. 5V grooves optimize control in the lob wedge for shots out of the rough and close to the green.

Other features of the new MD3 Milled Wedges include unique shaping with a high toe and semi-straight leading edge, weight ports in the back of the clubhead, and a wide selection of custom finishes, grips, and shafts.

MD3 Milled Wedges are available in standard lofts of 46-, 48-, 50, 52-, 54-, 56-, 58-, and 60-degrees and come in a choice of chrome or black finishes.

Callaway MD3 Milled Wedges will be available at retail on 9/4/15.

For more news that golfers everywhere are talking about, follow @golf_com on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube video channel.

On the Range: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 Tour Grind Wedge
ClubTesters talk about one of their favorite clubs of 2015, the Callaway Mack Daddy 2 Tour Grind wedge.

 

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More