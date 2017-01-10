Callaway's new Tour-inspired forged wedge is the work of longtime designer Roger Cleveland. The soft 1025-carbon steel heads have a progressive center of gravity -- highest in the most lofted ones -- that generates a lower, controlled ball flight in the higher lofts.

Players can expect extra spin on shots around the green due, in part, to an additional groove (16 in total) near the leading edge, while the "R" sole grind -- mid bounce with a crescent shape -- offers the flexibility to play a variety of shots.

Photo: Courtesy of Callaway

This one sports less offset, a squarer toe and straighter leading edge than the MD3 Milled and comes in choice of satin chrome or brushed slate finish. Available in 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58° and 60° lofts with True Temper's Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shaft. $150; in stores January 20.