Equipment

First Look: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged Wedge 

Photo: Courtesy of Callaway

Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedge with a chrome finish.

by Alana Johnson
Posted: Tue Jan. 10, 2017
Install App

Callaway's new Tour-inspired forged wedge is the work of longtime designer Roger Cleveland. The soft 1025-carbon steel heads have a progressive center of gravity -- highest in the most lofted ones -- that generates a lower, controlled ball flight in the higher lofts.

Players can expect extra spin on shots around the green due, in part, to an additional groove (16 in total) near the leading edge, while the "R" sole grind -- mid bounce with a crescent shape -- offers the flexibility to play a variety of shots.

Photo:

Callaway Mack Daddy Forged wedge with a slate finish.

This one sports less offset, a squarer toe and straighter leading edge than the MD3 Milled and comes in choice of satin chrome or brushed slate finish. Available in 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58° and 60° lofts with True Temper's Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shaft. $150; in stores January 20.

