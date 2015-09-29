Menu Close
Equipment

Callaway Introduces New Apex Irons, Hybrid for 2016

Photo: Courtesy of Callaway

Callaway's new line of Apex clubs.

by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Tue Sep. 29, 2015
Install App

Callaway Apex Irons

$1199, steel; $1399, graphite

Photo:

Callaway Apex Irons

The big change to the new Apex irons is the addition of the same face cup technology used in Callaway’s super-long fairway woods, which provides more face flex, ball speed, and distance on both center and off-center hits. To provide the best possible combination of scoring ability and distance through the set the 3-7 irons are built with the face cup while the 8-PW are not, increasing feel and distance control on approach shots. Another key feature is a progressive design with varying sole widths (wider in the long irons), offset (more in the long irons), and CG height (higher in the short irons) to provide a solid balance of trajectory, distance, and control. The multi-piece Apex irons are forged from carbon steel and contain milled clubfaces for enhanced feel and consistency.

Callaway Apex Pro Irons

$1199, steel; $1399, graphite

Photo:

Callaway Apex Pro Irons

Aimed at more accomplished players, the new Apex Pro irons feature the traditional look and feel typically associated with forged blades. Accordingly the irons are made from carbon steel using Callaway’s quadruple net forging technique that creates more precision and consistency from club to club. A multi material design places tungsten inserts in the 3-5 irons for a lower CG and higher launch angles while the 6-PW have less offset and no tungsten weights, producing a lower and more controllable ballflight. Project X steel shafts come standard but a variety of steel options are available at no additional charge.

Callaway Apex Hybrid

$219

Photo:

Callaway Apex Hybrid

Available in 2H-5H the new Apex Hybrid is built with a relatively long blade length and neutral CG for players who desire enhanced workability and control. A forged face cup improves rebound and ballspeeds at impact for longer distance. A Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Black graphite shaft comes standard in a variety of flexes.

NEWSLETTERS: Sign up to get the latest golf news in your inbox

Both Apex irons will be available at retail on October 30th while the Apex Hybrids will be available on December 4th. All of the new Apex line can be pre-ordered online on callawaygolf.com on October 16th.

Tech Talk: Callaway Great Big Bertha Driver
Golf Magazine's Rob Sauerhaft talks about the brand-new Callaway Great Big Bertha driver.

 

