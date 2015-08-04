Callaway followed up the phenomenon that was the original Big Bertha driver with the first dominating titanium driver in the industry, the Great Big Bertha. Measuring a whopping 253cc, the Great Big Bertha of the early 90’s was an impressive club but lacked many modern technologies that truly max out performance like a flexible, high COR face or any type of adjustability.

In contrast the latest and greatest Great Big Bertha driver and fairway woods are packed with hi-tech design features aimed at maxing out distance and forgiveness for a wide range of players, including a new adjustable perimeter weighting design that allows for more shot shape customization.

To go along with the Great Big Bertha line Callaway has also come up with a new Big Bertha Alpha Double Black Diamond driver and accompanying fairway wood, both of which are aimed at more accomplished players who want lower spin rates and maximum distance.

Great Big Bertha Driver

Price: $449.99

Photo: Courtesy of Callaway

The newest Great Big Bertha is aimed at a wide range of players looking for a driver that can be custom fit to provide an optimum combination of distance and forgiveness in a variety of weight options. Just as with the previous V Series driver the Great Big Bertha is available in a variety of weights including 295g, 305g, 315g, and 325g, allowing players to maximize their speed while also finding the right feel for their swing. To further customize fit and performance the GBB also features an adjustable perimeter weighting design with a sliding weight that can be positioned to favor varying degrees of draw, fade, or neutral shot shape. All told the technology spans approximately 18 yards of shot customization. In addition, Callaway’s Opti Fit hosel technology provides eight-way adjustability to further dial in loft and face angle.

The GBB design doesn’t just focus on custom tuning, however, as a thinner clubface and more aerodynamic head shape combine to promote faster swingspeeds and overall ballspeed while up to 300rpm less spin in comparison to the V Series helps enhance distance as well. The thin clubface, as well as a more stable, higher MOI design, provides improved performance on shots struck away from the center of the hitting area and enhanced overall forgiveness.

Standard shaft options for the new GBB include the Mitsubishi Bassara (43g), Mitsubishi KuroKage (53g), Fujikura Evolution 665 (65g), and Mitsubishi Diamana D+ (70g). A wide range of aftermarket shafts is also available at no extra charge. Standard loft options are 9, 10.5, and 13.5-degrees.

Great Big Bertha Fairway Woods

$249.99

Photo: Courtesy of Callaway

The GBB fairway wood is available in 3, 5, 7, Heavenwood, and Divine Nine options and comes standard with Mitsubishi KuroKage Black 53g shaft. Designed to be easy to hit and long the GBB fairway is slightly larger than typical fairway woods (180 cc’s) and features a forged cup face that provides faster ballspeeds and distance across a larger area of the clubface. A modern Warbird soleplate that improves turf interaction from a wide variety of lies improves versatility while the same eight-way adjustable hosel found on the driver allow for loft and lie angle customization.

Big Bertha Alpha 816 Double Black Diamond

Price: $499.99

Photo: Courtesy of Callaway

Designed for better players looking for lower spin rates, more fine-tuning, and maximum distance, the BB Alpha 816 Double Black Diamond driver replaces the previous 815 model with some significant technological improvements. The most notable design element of the new 816 is a dual distance chamber design in the sole of the club, into which a weighted “Gravity Core,” can be positioned (in either the heel or toe chamber) to promote a draw or fade. Each weight can be flipped to position the heavy side higher or lower in the clubhead, which changes the CG placement and shot trajectory based on the individual players’ preference. Find the right position based on where on the face you tend to strike the ball and you can gain up to 2 mph of ballspeed.

Other notable features of the Big Bertha Alpha 816 Double Black Diamond include a thin clubface for maximum deflection and ballspeed at impact, a deep face and slightly open face angle, which are typically preferred by better players, and Callaway’s OptiFit hosel that offers 8-way adjustability for loft and lie angle changes. Standard shaft options include Aldila Rogue 60 and Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70, but a wide range of aftermarket shafts is also available at no additional charge. Standard loft options are 9- and 10.5 degrees.

Big Bertha Alpha 816 Fairway Wood

$299.99

Photo: Courtesy of Callaway

Like the driver the Big Bertha Alpha 816 fairway wood is aimed at more accomplished players who demand shot-shaping control and a Tour-preferred trajectory. Added ballspeed and distance is provided by a forged face cup design that provides improved performance on strikes across a large area of the clubface while a high MOI further enhances forgiveness on off-center hits.

Two adjustable weights (3g and 30g) in the sole allow players to customize CG location to tune launch and spin characteristics; more weight in the forward position creates less spin and a more boring trajectory – more weight back creates more spin, a higher launch, and more forgiveness. Further adjustability is provided by an OptiFit hosel that offers eight positions for loft and lie tuning.

The Big Bertha Alpha 816 fairway wood comes in 3, 5, and 7-wood models with stock shafts that include Aldila Rogue 70 and Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 models.

