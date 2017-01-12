Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Bridgestone Tour B Drivers, Irons, Fairway Woods, Hybrids
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
Kevin Streelman to Debut Wilson Staff Triton DVD Driver
by Alana Johnson
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist Gear at the Sony Open
by Michael Chwasky
Click to read more
TaylorMade Adds Six New Players to PGA Tour Roster
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Game-Improvement Irons: Launch Towering Approach Shots With These Six Irons
by Alana Johnson
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Says His Clubs Could Change From Week to Week
by GOLF WIRE
Equipment

Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International

Photo: Bloomberg

Callaway Golf announced the acquisition of Ogio International on Wednesday.

by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Thu Jan. 12, 2017
Install App

Callaway is upping its bag game. 

The Carlsbad, Calif., clubmaker has acquired Ogio International, Inc., for $75.5 million. Ogio, a manufacturer of premium golf bags, luggage, backpacks, and apparel, at one time made golf bags for Callaway Golf and has grown into a solid lifestyle/action sports brand. The acquisition is expected to help Callaway's potential growth in the lifestyle category while also further contributing to the company's presence in golf.

"We are excited about OGIO becoming part of Callaway and believe this acquisition aligns well with our stated goal of strategically developing growth in tangential areas," said Chip Brewer, president and chief executive officer of Callaway Golf. "Furthermore, there is a robust strategic fit between the companies; both are strong brands with a sports heritage that share a passion for creating high-quality, performance-driven products. There is also significant overlap in our supply chains and go-to-market strategies, which should allow us to add value and create profitable growth."

Representatives at Callaway have yet to respond to queries but according to the release, but Ogio is expected to contribute approximately $45 million in revenue to Callaway Golf in 2017. On Thursday Callaway will host a conference call with analysts and investors at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the deal.

More From the Web

More Equipment

Load More