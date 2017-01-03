Menu Close
by Michael Chwasky
Equipment

Big-Hitting Bubba Watson to Play Volvik Golf Ball in 2017

Photo: Getty Images

In more ways than one, Bubba Watson is one of the most colorful players on the PGA Tour.

by Michael Chwasky
Posted: Tue Jan. 3, 2017
Install App

Bubba Waston already plays a pink driver. Now he’s likely adding a pink ball to the mix.

According to multiple sources, including Bubba Watson himself (at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii), the lefty bomber has signed an agreement to play Volvik golf balls on the PGA Tour in 2017.

Formerly a Titleist Pro V1x player, the two-time Masters Champion evidently first took notice of Volvik while watching the World Long Drive Championship where all the players were mashing colored golf balls made by the South Korean manufacturer. Never one to shy away from colorful gear, Watson reportedly experimented with some of the Volvik golf balls while in China and found that he liked the performance.

Prior to Watson's signing, Volvik golf balls have been used mostly on the LPGA Tour and Asian Tours, though Craig Stadler has played them on the Champions Tour.

The Volvik White Color S4 model that Watson will be playing is a four-piece, urethane-covered, Tour model recommended for swing speeds ranging from 95-100 mph. Currently it is only marketed in one color, which is a bluish white, but with the addition of Watson to the payroll the company has reportedly already manufactured some pink models specifically for his use.

Look out later this week to see which color he decides to put in play.

